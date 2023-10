發現8歲女兒遭哈瑪斯屠殺　以色列爸心碎微笑：死了比被俘虜好

▲男子心碎發現8歲女兒已經死亡。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者李振慧/綜合報導

以色列7日遭巴勒斯坦激進組織哈瑪斯攻擊,一名居住在當地的愛爾蘭裔父親發現,失蹤的8歲女兒其實已經遭哈瑪斯殺害,聽到這樣的消息他卻反而感到「鬆了一口氣」,因為死亡比被哈瑪斯俘虜,遭到酷刑更好,心酸話語令人不捨。

來自愛爾蘭的男子漢德(Thomas Hand),7日居住地遭哈瑪斯攻擊,社區100多人喪命,戰亂中他與8歲女兒艾蜜莉(Emily)失散,因為當天對方剛好前去朋友家玩耍,尋找女兒長達2天後,才獲得對方已經被哈瑪斯殺死的消息。

Grieving father Thomas Hand speaks about his 8 year old daughter Emily being killed in the hamas attack. He states that learning she was dead was “a blessing an absolute blessing” over what would have happened if she was taken to Gaza which would have been worse than death. pic.twitter.com/vMf5SD9YvK