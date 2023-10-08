聲援以色列　德、美知名地標接力點亮「藍白國旗」

▲德國知名地標布蘭登堡大門外牆投射以色列國旗。（圖／翻攝自X／@Bundeskanzler）
實習記者任庭儀／編譯
巴勒斯坦激進組織「哈瑪斯」（Hamas）7日對以色列發動大規模攻擊，造成嚴重死傷。德國與美國知名地標接連亮起藍白相間的燈光，以示聲援。
BBC報導，在以色列遭哈瑪斯突襲後，德國首都柏林最知名地標布蘭登堡大門（Brandenburg Gate）與美國紐約帝國大廈（Empire State Building）7日晚間將代表以色列國旗的藍白燈光投射於建築外牆，以表達對以色列的支持。
Tonight from 10-11PM the Empire State Building will shine in the colors of the Israeli flag pic.twitter.com/1yU4HDbSVA— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 7, 2023
Thank you to all of you around the world for your constant messages of support and solidarity.— Israel ישראל ???????? (@Israel) October 7, 2023
This is a dark day for all of us here in Israel, but we can feel your love and warmth from miles away.
???? Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate lit up in blue and white in solidarity with… pic.twitter.com/RNPDJ5C6Yg
以色列官方隨後於社群平台X發文表示感謝，「感謝世界各地持續的支持與聲援。對以色列所有人來說，今天是黑暗的一天，但我們可以在千里之外感受到你們的愛和溫暖。」
巴勒斯坦激進組織「哈瑪斯」7日朝以色列發射大量火箭彈，並派遣武裝分子滲透邊界。這是以色列與哈瑪斯數十年間最嚴重的衝突，以色列總理納坦雅胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）於同日宣布以色列進入戰爭狀態。
