聲援以色列　德、美知名地標接力點亮「藍白國旗」

▲德國知名地標布蘭登堡大門外牆投射以色列國旗。（圖／翻攝自X／@Bundeskanzler）



實習記者任庭儀／編譯

巴勒斯坦激進組織「哈瑪斯」（Hamas）7日對以色列發動大規模攻擊，造成嚴重死傷。德國與美國知名地標接連亮起藍白相間的燈光，以示聲援。

BBC報導，在以色列遭哈瑪斯突襲後，德國首都柏林最知名地標布蘭登堡大門（Brandenburg Gate）與美國紐約帝國大廈（Empire State Building）7日晚間將代表以色列國旗的藍白燈光投射於建築外牆，以表達對以色列的支持。

Thank you to all of you around the world for your constant messages of support and solidarity.



This is a dark day for all of us here in Israel, but we can feel your love and warmth from miles away.



???? Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate lit up in blue and white in solidarity with… pic.twitter.com/RNPDJ5C6Yg