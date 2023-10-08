　
國際

聲援以色列　德、美知名地標接力點亮「藍白國旗」

▲▼德國知名地標布蘭登堡大門外牆投射以色列國旗，以示聲援。（圖／翻攝自X／@Bundeskanzler）

▲德國知名地標布蘭登堡大門外牆投射以色列國旗。（圖／翻攝自X／@Bundeskanzler）

實習記者任庭儀／編譯

巴勒斯坦激進組織「哈瑪斯」（Hamas）7日對以色列發動大規模攻擊，造成嚴重死傷。德國與美國知名地標接連亮起藍白相間的燈光，以示聲援。

BBC報導，在以色列遭哈瑪斯突襲後，德國首都柏林最知名地標布蘭登堡大門（Brandenburg Gate）與美國紐約帝國大廈（Empire State Building）7日晚間將代表以色列國旗的藍白燈光投射於建築外牆，以表達對以色列的支持。

以色列官方隨後於社群平台X發文表示感謝，「感謝世界各地持續的支持與聲援。對以色列所有人來說，今天是黑暗的一天，但我們可以在千里之外感受到你們的愛和溫暖。」

巴勒斯坦激進組織「哈瑪斯」7日朝以色列發射大量火箭彈，並派遣武裝分子滲透邊界。這是以色列與哈瑪斯數十年間最嚴重的衝突，以色列總理納坦雅胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）於同日宣布以色列進入戰爭狀態。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

以色列布蘭登堡大門帝國大廈哈瑪斯以巴衝突

