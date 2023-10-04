　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美國驚傳校園槍擊！　多人中彈

▲▼警察,警車。（圖／CFP）

▲警方證實已有多人中彈。（示意圖／CFP）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國馬里蘭州的摩根州立大學（Morgan State University）3日晚間驚傳槍擊事件，巴爾的摩警方表示，有多人中彈。校方稍早表示，正積極調查校園內部或附近槍擊案的通報，請遠離特定區域，在適當地點進行躲避。

綜合CNN、NBC News等報導，這起槍擊案相關細節仍待釐清，但巴爾的摩警方已證實有多名受害者在摩根州立大學附近一處地點遭槍擊，已介入調查，要求民眾就地避難。

摩根州立大學透過網路發布通知提到，正積極調查校園內外發生槍擊事件的通報，「請遠離瑟古德·馬紹爾大廳（Thurgood Marshall Hall）與Murphy Fine藝術中心，就地避難」。

ET快訊
新北女高中生夥5女痛毆14歲少女　自拍暴行貼網
美眾院臨時議長上任首波行動　把裴洛西趕出私人辦公室
老闆公告「即日起不用上班」隔天倒閉　員工求償結果曝
7裁判全打滿分！　全紅嬋「最後一跳驚天逆轉」奪冠
台中燒肉名店突停電！　業者：21組客人全免單
LIVE／16縣市陸警！6縣市明放假有望　傷勢重不給打甘家葳
快訊／小犬路徑有變！　登陸位置南移

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

美眾院臨時議長上任首波行動　把裴洛西趕出私人辦公室

男心臟病發丟命！醫護竟在門外「乾等13分鐘」　西雅圖付6千萬和解

美女牙醫練馬時離奇「被馬活活壓死」　丈夫聽聞噩耗病倒送醫

iPhone 15接上行動電源「竟然反向充電」　可能原因曝光

法拉利藍寶堅尼互撞！超跑「硬擠」撞翻露營車　夫妻二人活活燒死

槍手「認錯人」誤殺金主！　墨毒梟老大慘死私人診所

派對上喝到斷片！少女隔天醒來上網　發現自己成「性侵片主角」

泰14歲槍手是貴族名校學生！花1萬泰銖買玩具槍　再改造成真槍行兇

巴黎奧運還沒到「住宿房價飆破3.5倍」　三星級飯店一晚逾2萬

韓22歲「白幼瘦」沙排美女超驚豔！臉蛋身材激似李聖經　網讚仙女下凡

新郎親吻新娘竟「鑽進頭紗」　牧師傻眼：OMG...用掀的！

【Fred吃上癮】一邊烤，一邊串，吃完我們心不散#川味烤肉串

孤獨鯊追逐上百隻黃貂魚！　為躲捕殺整片散開超壯觀

80萬YTR「腦瘤二度爆裂」緩更動刀！　直播哽咽「不曉得會怎樣」：給我點時間

產蛋量下降...4千鴨面臨燒毀　志工PO送養文：救1隻算1隻

一早驚見教室外滿地大便！學校被羊入侵...轉角遇6隻

【Fred吃上癮】這牛排會後空翻，想吃吃看嗎?

海底撈唱《體面》于文文悄悄現身！　一臉尬：我在旁邊吃飯XD..清唱超好聽

秀英的泰國粉絲太強！尬舞嚇瘋她　遇超會扭男粉「直接坐下欣賞」XD

台中七期藏博弈集團...警攻堅　21白衫男「嚇到舉手手」投降

美眾院臨時議長上任首波行動　把裴洛西趕出私人辦公室

男心臟病發丟命！醫護竟在門外「乾等13分鐘」　西雅圖付6千萬和解

美女牙醫練馬時離奇「被馬活活壓死」　丈夫聽聞噩耗病倒送醫

iPhone 15接上行動電源「竟然反向充電」　可能原因曝光

法拉利藍寶堅尼互撞！超跑「硬擠」撞翻露營車　夫妻二人活活燒死

槍手「認錯人」誤殺金主！　墨毒梟老大慘死私人診所

派對上喝到斷片！少女隔天醒來上網　發現自己成「性侵片主角」

泰14歲槍手是貴族名校學生！花1萬泰銖買玩具槍　再改造成真槍行兇

巴黎奧運還沒到「住宿房價飆破3.5倍」　三星級飯店一晚逾2萬

韓22歲「白幼瘦」沙排美女超驚豔！臉蛋身材激似李聖經　網讚仙女下凡

太魯閣管理處出版2部人文歷史新書　雙雙獲獎

進口美豬卻標英、加　桃園2業者被查獲近15萬公斤！最重罰400萬

女高中生不滿男友搞曖昧　撂5女當街痛毆小三！暴行自拍貼網

貝克漢眼神停在粉紅佳人身上　么女卡C位秀優雅品味

米克斯闖進足球賽「超強控球」閃過保全　球隊收編當吉祥物！

ATM前形跡鬼祟遭盤查　車手認栽吐實：日薪萬元太誘人

破天荒為防災改期　「小犬」來襲！陳其邁施政報告延後1周

「小犬」襲台！明天部分國際航班取消　班機異動一次看

免買Premium！他曝「1祕訣」跳過YouTube廣告　網驚呼：有用耶

郵輪跳島示範港　澎湖郵輪碼頭與旅運中心啟動建置

等主人挑鞋子...怪奇喵推車內「練游泳」　1.5萬人見牠「療癒掌花」暴動啦！

國際熱門新聞

史上首次！　美國眾議院議長遭罷免下台

美國眾議院議長被罷免　美股狂瀉430點

印度4歲女開冰箱瞬間電死　爸挑飲料沒發現

日女騎車靠近偷摸下體　25歲男嚇傻逃跑

單親媽剁下5歲兒頭顱煮來吃　逃過殺人罪

曼谷14歲男百貨公司開槍　2死者是中國、緬甸籍

陸客遊泰中槍！女兒絕望求助　心碎對話曝

韓22歲「白幼瘦」沙排美女　網友讚像仙女

即／曼谷14歲槍手長相曝光　坦言網路買槍

300人遭活摘腎臟！巴基斯坦破獲器官販運集團

威尼斯巴士墜橋21死18傷！　壓扁成廢鐵

英媒：共軍093核潛艦遇難　55官兵恐全罹難

中彈畫面曝光　美YouTuber惡搞路人被開槍

即／曼谷購物中心槍擊3死7傷　14歲男槍手落網

更多熱門

相關新聞

民主黨不救！麥卡錫被罷免「最後稻草曝」

民主黨不救！麥卡錫被罷免「最後稻草曝」

美國國會眾議院3日以216比210票通過罷免議長麥卡錫（Kevin McCarthy），成為史上首次，麥卡錫也宣布不再競選議長。民主黨本是他避免下台的一絲希望，但就連最溫和的民主黨人都不願救他，其中一項關鍵原因就是他將政府面臨關門歸咎於民主黨。

美參院領袖舒默證實　10月率代表團訪中日韓

美參院領袖舒默證實　10月率代表團訪中日韓

世界最貴武器！　F-35研發成本飆上14.2兆

世界最貴武器！　F-35研發成本飆上14.2兆

美104歲阿嬤高空跳傘　破世界紀錄超猛影片曝

美104歲阿嬤高空跳傘　破世界紀錄超猛影片曝

詐欺案紐約開審　川普斥全案「陰謀」

詐欺案紐約開審　川普斥全案「陰謀」

關鍵字：

摩根州立大學Morgan State University北美要聞校園槍擊

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

15年首現！小犬強登陸全台有感

最新風雨預測　明6縣市達颱風假標準

小犬「90度大轉彎」今早將觸陸　暴風圈侵襲率100%

快訊／小犬陸警再擴大　明有望颱風假縣市曝

甘家葳傷勢過重　金牌戰無法出賽奪銀

小犬放慢了！　影響時程延後

不斷更新／小犬來襲！嘉義市：今晚照常上班課

小犬90度甩尾　關鍵轉彎恐咬北部

國中妹染髮9800元惹議！髮廊喊告...母再PO照反擊

「雲林染髮9800」嚇壞國中妹！全場炸鍋

快訊／基北北桃未列小犬颱風警戒區　4縣市宣布：明照常上班上課

惡小犬路徑北修　4地區恐發國家警報

容易把老婆當傭人的三大星座男！

即／小犬來襲！文化大學明採遠距上課

不斷更新／小犬進逼！22縣市颱風假一次看

更多

最夯影音

更多
新郎親吻新娘竟「鑽進頭紗」　牧師傻眼：OMG...用掀的！

新郎親吻新娘竟「鑽進頭紗」　牧師傻眼：OMG...用掀的！
【Fred吃上癮】一邊烤，一邊串，吃完我們心不散#川味烤肉串

【Fred吃上癮】一邊烤，一邊串，吃完我們心不散#川味烤肉串

孤獨鯊追逐上百隻黃貂魚！　為躲捕殺整片散開超壯觀

孤獨鯊追逐上百隻黃貂魚！　為躲捕殺整片散開超壯觀

80萬YTR「腦瘤二度爆裂」緩更動刀！　直播哽咽「不曉得會怎樣」：給我點時間

80萬YTR「腦瘤二度爆裂」緩更動刀！　直播哽咽「不曉得會怎樣」：給我點時間

產蛋量下降...4千鴨面臨燒毀　志工PO送養文：救1隻算1隻

產蛋量下降...4千鴨面臨燒毀　志工PO送養文：救1隻算1隻

熱門快報

相揪挺中華！亞運賽況一把抓

相揪挺中華！亞運賽況一把抓

亞洲運動好手齊聚杭州亞運，讓我們一同為中華隊奪金助威！掌握最新賽況不漏接。

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

ETStar線上課程開班了！限時優惠4折起立即搶購

中華隊加油！金牌預測王送大獎

中華隊加油！金牌預測王送大獎

即日起~10月7日，天天集氣，Switch、小米筋膜槍、小米手環等70個大獎好禮獎不停！

《豈有此呂》最有錢的YTR曹興誠來了

《豈有此呂》最有錢的YTR曹興誠來了

科學佛法看治國4參選人「只有他是正常」 不信上帝「因為祂沒在我面前顯靈」

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

月圓，毛孩也要吃得圓圓

月圓，毛孩也要吃得圓圓

犬貓糧下殺↘65折起，滿千免運還送罐罐，更多超值優惠都在寵物王國!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面