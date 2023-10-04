快訊／美國驚傳校園槍擊！　多人中彈

▲警方證實已有多人中彈。（示意圖／CFP）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國馬里蘭州的摩根州立大學（Morgan State University）3日晚間驚傳槍擊事件，巴爾的摩警方表示，有多人中彈。校方稍早表示，正積極調查校園內部或附近槍擊案的通報，請遠離特定區域，在適當地點進行躲避。

綜合CNN、NBC News等報導，這起槍擊案相關細節仍待釐清，但巴爾的摩警方已證實有多名受害者在摩根州立大學附近一處地點遭槍擊，已介入調查，要求民眾就地避難。

摩根州立大學透過網路發布通知提到，正積極調查校園內外發生槍擊事件的通報，「請遠離瑟古德·馬紹爾大廳（Thurgood Marshall Hall）與Murphy Fine藝術中心，就地避難」。

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV