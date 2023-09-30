紐約暴雨襲擊！全城泡水進入緊急狀態　地鐵、機場急關閉

記者崔子柔／綜合報導

紐約當地時間29日經歷暴雨，布魯克林區在短短3小時下了整個月的雨量，造成全城大淹水，州長侯可（Kathy Hochul）宣布進入緊急狀態，部分地鐵、拉瓜迪亞國際機場（LaGuardia Airport）緊急關閉。

紐約29日上午的暴雨襲擊三州地區（Tri-state area），美國國家氣象局發布洪水警報，降雨量高達177毫米，紐約市長亞當斯（Eric Adams）則預估，在當地時間30日結束前，恐怕還會再增203毫米的降雨量。

▲▼紐約暴雨大淹水，災情嚴重。（圖／路透）



布魯克林17條地鐵線暫停運作，天候狀況也造成航班大亂，拉瓜地亞機場、甘迺迪機場、紐瓦克機場都出線航班延誤，其中拉瓜地亞機場延誤56分中情況最嚴重，其航廈A已關閉。

X（前推特）上可見，紐約各地民眾PO出災情影片，布魯克林一輛公車完全泡水，座位上的乘客只好將腳抬起，地鐵站內部也在「下大雨」，完全陷入積水情況。

市區多處道路淹成河流，行駛的車輛都像在開船，積水嚴重的區域甚至出現漩渦。

????TRAVEL ADVISORY????issued by New York City emergency officials



-Flash flood warnings issued in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island



-Subways- "only extremely limited" service available -MTA



-LaGuardia Airport -flooding cut off access to Terminal A pic.twitter.com/57VNAH8dsj