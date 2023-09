買不到iPhone 15「聯手痛毆店員」！　印度果粉失控畫面瘋傳

▲ 客人憤怒暴打,店員被扯掉衣服。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

蘋果iPhone 15系列上市即轟動,22日開賣後在全球各國掀起搶購潮,印度德里卻因此爆發一起暴力事件,客人因買不到說好的新手機暴怒,竟憤而攻擊店員。

#WATCH | Delhi Police took legal action against the customers after a scuffle broke out between customers and mobile shop employees after an alleged delay in supplying iPhone 15 to him in the Kamla Nagar area of Delhi



(Viral Video Confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/as6BETE3AL