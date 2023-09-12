　
俄羅斯客機緊急迫降農地！　機上159人疏散畫面曝光

▲▼俄羅斯客機緊急迫降。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲俄羅斯客機緊急迫降。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

俄羅斯烏拉爾航空（Ural Airlines）一架載有159人的空中巴士A320客機，疑似發生技術問題，緊急迫降在新西伯利亞地區的一處農地，所幸未造成人員傷亡。

根據俄羅斯國營《國際文傳電訊社》報導指出，烏拉爾航空一架載有159人的空中巴士A320客機準備從索契（Sochi）飛往鄂木斯克（Omsk）時，疑似發生技術問題，在當地時間12日上午9時44分左右，緊急迫降在西伯利亞州的一處農地。

報導指出，機上159人皆無傷亡，已經被送往臨時住所安置，目前新西伯利亞運輸辦公室正在調查詳細事故原因。

路透：美國將援烏「裝有集束炸彈」遠程飛彈

路透：美國將援烏「裝有集束炸彈」遠程飛彈

路透社11日報導獨家披露，拜登政府即將批准向烏克蘭運送配備有集束炸彈的遠程飛彈。報導引述4名美國官員說法指出，援助武器可能是最大射程306公里的陸軍戰術導彈系統（ATACMS），或是射程72公里的「導向式多管火箭彈」（GMLRS）。

金正恩赴俄羅斯將見普丁　克宮：會是全面性訪問

金正恩赴俄羅斯將見普丁　克宮：會是全面性訪問

101kg胖妻與尪吵架　爆氣坐他頭活活壓死

101kg胖妻與尪吵架　爆氣坐他頭活活壓死

日媒：金正恩「最快」今天搭列車訪俄

日媒：金正恩「最快」今天搭列車訪俄

烏：俄無人機襲擊基輔

烏：俄無人機襲擊基輔

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏拉爾航空空中巴士A320

