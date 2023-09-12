俄羅斯客機緊急迫降農地！　機上159人疏散畫面曝光

▲俄羅斯客機緊急迫降。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
俄羅斯烏拉爾航空（Ural Airlines）一架載有159人的空中巴士A320客機，疑似發生技術問題，緊急迫降在新西伯利亞地區的一處農地，所幸未造成人員傷亡。
- A Sochi-Omsk plane urgently landed in a field near the village of Kamenki in the #Novosibirsk region. He was unable to land at the airport and raised the alarm.— The Informant (@theinformantofc) September 12, 2023
So, there are 159 people on the Ural Airlines flight, including 23 children. Initially, there were no reports… pic.twitter.com/WMKrIYPfSs
根據俄羅斯國營《國際文傳電訊社》報導指出，烏拉爾航空一架載有159人的空中巴士A320客機準備從索契（Sochi）飛往鄂木斯克（Omsk）時，疑似發生技術問題，在當地時間12日上午9時44分左右，緊急迫降在西伯利亞州的一處農地。
報導指出，機上159人皆無傷亡，已經被送往臨時住所安置，目前新西伯利亞運輸辦公室正在調查詳細事故原因。
讀者迴響