俄羅斯客機緊急迫降農地！　機上159人疏散畫面曝光

▲俄羅斯客機緊急迫降。（圖／翻攝自X）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

俄羅斯烏拉爾航空（Ural Airlines）一架載有159人的空中巴士A320客機，疑似發生技術問題，緊急迫降在新西伯利亞地區的一處農地，所幸未造成人員傷亡。

- A Sochi-Omsk plane urgently landed in a field near the village of Kamenki in the #Novosibirsk region. He was unable to land at the airport and raised the alarm.



So, there are 159 people on the Ural Airlines flight, including 23 children. Initially, there were no reports… pic.twitter.com/WMKrIYPfSs