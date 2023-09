誰算錯？摩洛哥7.2規模地震美國卻估6.8　專家給答案了

▲摩洛哥有不少建築在日前的百年強震中被摧毀。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)

記者葉睿涵/編譯

摩洛哥8日深夜爆發世紀強震,至今已奪走逾2000條人命。對於此次地震,摩洛哥國家地球物理研究所測得地震為芮氏規模7.2,但美國地質調查局的估計則較低,只有規模6.8,令不少人疑惑究竟為何會出現數字上的差異。

A destructive Magnitude 6.8 quake occurred in Morocco, a country in Africa, earlier today. More than 200 people were killed and hundreds more were injured, according to reports.



This is considered the strongest in that part of Africa in 120 years, as per USGS. pic.twitter.com/tFJLGxyUM2