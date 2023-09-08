　
國際

泰水上市場火災畫面曝！火舌染紅夜空「傳爆炸聲」　員工跳水逃命

▲▼泰國芭達雅的四方水上市場7日發生重大火災。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲泰國芭達雅的四方水上市場7日發生重大火災。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

泰國芭達雅（Pattaya）知名旅遊景點「四方水上市場」 在當地7日晚間8時發生4級重大火災，隨後火勢迅速蔓延，將整個市場吞噬殆盡。截至目前為止，這場大火的火勢已被撲滅，但起火原因仍有待進一步調查。

綜合泰媒報導，從現場畫面可見，大火的火勢十分猛烈，衝天的火舌將漆黑的夜空映得一片通紅，現場還不時傳出爆炸聲，讓人見了怵目驚心。兇猛的大火燒毀了市場內大部分由木頭築起的店家，只留下屋頂和柱子，將現場燒成一片廢墟。

報導稱，這起火災的起火點是從一間木造廁所開始的。有市場攤販指出，他們在晚間7點結束工作時，突然發現木造廁所有火花閃現，接著火勢就迅速變大，急速吞噬市場。許多攤販試圖從火海中搶救貨物，但由於火勢實在太猛烈，因此他們只能在消防員的指揮下趕快撤離。

消防當局在事發當下立即派出了20多輛消防車到現場灌救，但由於水上市場的房屋結構主要由木材建造且有強風多雨，因此當局很難控制火勢。據悉，有一些市場員工為了逃命，甚至跳到了市場周圍的運河中，但當局表示，火災沒有造成嚴重的傷亡，只是有人受到輕傷。

大火隨後在晚間10時30分左右受到控制，但當局仍在現場持續灌水，以免火焰再次燃起。報導稱，芭達雅水上市場成立於2008年，是當地著名的河邊景點，展示了美麗的古老泰國河邊生活社區和正宗的生活方式。

泰國 水上市場 火災 Pattaya

