英恐怖主義犯罪士兵「躲餐車成功越獄」　警升級邊境安檢要抓人

▲▼英國21歲前士兵卡利夫在當地6日上午逃離旺茲沃斯監獄。（組圖／路透、翻攝自維基百科）

▲英國21歲前士兵卡利夫在當地6日上午逃離旺茲沃斯監獄。（組圖／路透、翻攝自維基百科）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

英國一名涉嫌恐怖犯罪的前士兵在當地6日上午，成功靠著躲在餐車底下的方式從監獄逃脫，而警方目前也正在全國範圍內對他展開搜捕。由於各機場與港口在事發後提升保安及增強安檢，導致不少機場大排長龍，有航班更因此出現延誤。

據BBC等外媒報導，越獄的囚犯是21歲的卡利夫（Daniel Abed Khalife）；他在2019年入伍後，被指控試圖於2021年8月從國防部聯合人事管理系統取得士兵的個人資料，並在今年2月於斯塔福（Stafford）軍事基地放置假炸彈。

卡利夫隨後在今年5月被除去軍籍，並被當局以涉嫌恐怖主義、違反《官方保密法》等罪名，收押在倫敦旺茲沃斯監獄候審。倫敦警察廳相信，在獄內被安排在廚房工作的卡利夫，在6日上午7時50分左右，藏身在一輛送餐的貨車底部，從監獄逃脫。

警方透露，卡利夫越獄時，上身穿著白色廚師服搭配紅白格紋褲、棕色鋼頭靴，而他的身高約有188公分，體格高瘦，並留著一頭棕色短髮。截至目前為止，已逃獄超過20小時的卡利夫仍逍遙法外。

英國警察反恐負責人墨菲（Dominic Murphy）表示，雖然卡利夫「很可能」仍在首都，但有跡象顯示他「曾與西北地區有聯繫」，因此警方已將搜索範圍擴大到邊境，並向機場和港口發警報要求戒備。

墨菲也指出，雖然有消息指卡利夫可能正為敵對國家工作，但警方暫時認定他不會對公眾構成重大風險，並敦促人們不要接近他。報導稱，由於警方在多個機場和港口加強安全檢查，因此英國各地有不少航班出現延誤，邊境也發生了混亂。

