普里格津「死前3天」最後身影曝光！　暗示有人想消滅他

記者張方瑀/編譯

傭兵組織瓦格納集團普里格津(Yevgeny Prigozhin)墜機身亡,而最近一段曝光的影片顯示,他死亡前幾天還在非洲,他也清楚自己的安全可能受到威脅,「想告訴那些喜歡討論如何消滅我的人,我一切都很好。」

▲傭兵組織瓦格納集團普里格津(Yevgeny Prigozhin)最後身影。(圖/路透)



A newly released video of Yevgeny Prigozhin published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel, linked to his Wagner Group, purports to show him in Africa days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security https://t.co/padjJydvy5 pic.twitter.com/tRht6Lnwg2