快訊／加州酒吧大規模槍擊！　至少9人中彈「生死不明」

▲美國酒吧槍擊。（圖／翻攝自推特）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
美國加州傳出大規模槍擊案，一間位於橘郡（Orange County）的摩托車酒吧（biker bar）在當地時間23日晚間7時30分左右發生槍案，目前已知有9人中槍，但死傷不明，而槍手可能也已中彈。
#BREAKING Mass shooting at the Cook’s Corner biker bar in Lake Forest.— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) August 24, 2023
It appears at least 2 people are dead. Reports of 9 people hit.
It’s unclear what prompted this. pic.twitter.com/LXYYy5CRkI
根據ABC7報導，位於橘郡的知名摩托車酒吧Cook's Cornery在23日晚間傳出槍響，至少有9人中彈，目前死傷不明，但至現場至少有2具覆蓋白布的遺體。此外，現場目擊槍手已倒在地面，但不確定是否已身亡。
#BREAKING Mass Shooting Cook’s Corner, a well-known biker bar and grill on Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon OC #massshooting reports of 10 people shot; possible fatalities. Suspect no longer a threat. @abc7chriscristi @ABC7 @KFIAM640 pic.twitter.com/jl3Q7ZENDf— Tim Conway Jr Show (@ConwayShow) August 24, 2023
讀者迴響