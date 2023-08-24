快訊／加州酒吧大規模槍擊！　至少9人中彈「生死不明」

▲美國酒吧槍擊。（圖／翻攝自推特）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國加州傳出大規模槍擊案，一間位於橘郡（Orange County）的摩托車酒吧（biker bar）在當地時間23日晚間7時30分左右發生槍案，目前已知有9人中槍，但死傷不明，而槍手可能也已中彈。

#BREAKING Mass shooting at the Cook’s Corner biker bar in Lake Forest.



It appears at least 2 people are dead. Reports of 9 people hit.



It’s unclear what prompted this. pic.twitter.com/LXYYy5CRkI