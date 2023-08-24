　
快訊／加州酒吧大規模槍擊！　至少9人中彈「生死不明」

▲▼美國酒吧槍擊。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲美國酒吧槍擊。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國加州傳出大規模槍擊案，一間位於橘郡（Orange County）的摩托車酒吧（biker bar）在當地時間23日晚間7時30分左右發生槍案，目前已知有9人中槍，但死傷不明，而槍手可能也已中彈。

根據ABC7報導，位於橘郡的知名摩托車酒吧Cook's Cornery在23日晚間傳出槍響，至少有9人中彈，目前死傷不明，但至現場至少有2具覆蓋白布的遺體。此外，現場目擊槍手已倒在地面，但不確定是否已身亡。

