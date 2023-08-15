澳洲男搭馬航威脅要「炸掉飛機」　面臨最高10年監禁

▲澳洲一名男性在飛機上威脅攜帶爆裂物遭到逮捕。（圖／翻攝自X／@chzaib）



實習記者任庭儀／編譯

澳洲一名男性14日在雪梨飛往吉隆坡的航班上，謊稱攜帶爆裂物，迫使飛機折返雪梨機場。該名男子事後已被警方逮捕，恐面臨最高10年有期徒刑和超過1萬5000澳元（約新台幣31萬元）的罰款。

馬來西亞航空（Malaysia Airlines）MH122班機原定於雪梨當地時間14日下午1時06分起飛，預計經過8小時航程抵達吉隆坡，卻因為這名澳洲男性導致飛機在起飛3小時後折返雪梨。

綜合《路透社》、CNN等報導，澳洲聯邦警署在聲明中指出，這名45歲的男子因做出虛假陳述威脅損毀飛機，以及不遵守機組人員的安全指示被逮捕。這些罪行可判處最高10年有期徒刑和超過1萬5000澳元（約新台幣31萬元）的罰款。

#Sydney Airport is suffering at the hands of this lunatic as he has taken #MH122 hostage. Praying for everyone's safety and well being. Where is Airport security?! Its been well over an hour since the plane has landed back!!! pic.twitter.com/rSWExD9EXm

This lunatic is getting aggressive & poor people on board are still waiting for security to get in and take him to Allah through the right process. #MH122 is taken hostage by this lunatic giving Billion of Muslims a bad name. ???? #Sydney Airport is waiting for what?! pic.twitter.com/n9cdThn8ZJ