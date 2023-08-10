　
恐怖衝擊波！莫斯科工廠爆炸60傷　蘑菇雲直衝天際

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

俄羅斯官媒9日指出，莫斯科東北地區一間工廠發生爆炸，廠房垮塌嚴重，原先通報45傷，目前受傷人數已增加至60人，另外還有8人失蹤。當局表示，沒有跡象表明爆炸是遭烏軍無人機攻擊。

▲俄羅斯工廠爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲俄羅斯工廠爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特）

綜合外電報導，光學機械廠位於謝爾蓋耶夫鎮（Sergiev Posad），該工廠專為俄羅斯軍方、執法單位、業界與健康衛生機構研發生產光學及光電工程學裝置。

工廠於周三（9日）上午發生爆炸，數小時後俄國媒體聲稱，爆炸點是第三方公司在工廠內租用的煙火倉庫。搜救團隊獲報後趕往現場，並持續搜救至下午，他們擔心有更多人被壓在廢墟底下。莫斯科州長佛洛拜耶夫（Andrei Vorobyov）指出，「搜救人員清除廢墟需要大約12小時，可能還有人被壓在下面，3人已被救出，醫生判斷他們情況嚴重。」

佛洛拜耶夫表示，目前已清楚爆炸點位於存放煙火的倉庫。目擊證人尼可萊（Nikolai）表示，煙火倉庫前身是一間彈藥工廠。

調查委員會一名代表告訴《塔斯社》，沒有證據顯示工廠遭到無人機攻擊，至於爆炸的原因仍在調查中。俄羅斯近月遭到數起烏克蘭無人機進入境內反擊，是烏克蘭被入侵後做出的反制，但都鎖定工廠、軍事或政治相關設施。

