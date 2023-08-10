駭人景象曝！夏威夷毛伊島野火肆虐6死　居民跳海逃命

Utter devastation left by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaï. It is far from hyperbole to say that Lahaina has been wiped off the map.



Credit: Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/dlwxTNY51R — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 9, 2023

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

美國夏威夷州野火肆虐，部分地區因強勁風勢助長野火迅速蔓延，毛伊島（Maui）上歷史悠久的拉海納鎮（Lahaina Town）上幾乎一切都遭火勢吞噬，數百戶家庭流離失所。目前已知野火造成6人死亡，許多人被迫撤離家園，還有人跳進海裡躲避火勢。

夏威夷位於美國西方的太平洋上，島上野火災情因颶風逼近帶來的強勁風勢家具，至少2做島嶼野地發生大規模野火肆虐，多棟建築也遭焚毀，當地居民、人員被迫疏散。

BREAKING: Aerial view from Lahaina, Maui in Hawaii shows extremely devastating scenes, majority of structures destroyed by apocalyptic wildfires pic.twitter.com/kBhoI5kv02 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2023

This idyllic paradise of Maui has been plunged into an unimaginable nightmare as raging wildfires tear through the island, leaving death and destruction in their wake.



The once-beautiful landscapes are now scarred with devastation, and the toll on human lives and the… pic.twitter.com/yg8guizs09 — Nyombi Morris (@mnyomb1) August 9, 2023

綜合外電報導，夏威夷第二大島毛伊島更有居民為了躲避岸上野火高溫與濃煙，被迫跳進海中。美國海岸防衛隊在X（前推特）發文表示，毛伊郡12名跳海躲避野火的民眾已獲救，並被送往安全地區。

▲夏威夷毛伊島野火肆虐。（圖／路透）

島上火勢延燒，海上有颶風朵拉（Dora）正在接近，雖然美國國家氣象局指出，朵拉不會登陸，可能以安全距離掠過夏威夷群島，但吹拂而來的風勢在島上已高達時速95公里，強風導致野火面積擴大。

WATCH: Footage shows catastrophic scenes from Lahaina. 911 service, cell service, and some landlines are down in parts of Maui as 'unprecedented' wildfires rage in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/w4Hcz0X6JL — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) August 9, 2023

由於毛伊島西側911服務停擺，手機信號塔倒塌，渡假村、商業區與遊客對外聯繫中斷，因此急救人員難以確認並及時趕往相關地點，火勢燒出的濃煙也使得消防直升機毫無用武之地。讓情況更糟的是，第一大島夏威夷島上也出現火勢。

毛伊郡官員指出，截至8日下午，野火擴散面積已達1000英畝（約4平方公里）。