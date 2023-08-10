　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

駭人景象曝！夏威夷毛伊島野火肆虐6死　居民跳海逃命

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

美國夏威夷州野火肆虐，部分地區因強勁風勢助長野火迅速蔓延，毛伊島（Maui）上歷史悠久的拉海納鎮（Lahaina Town）上幾乎一切都遭火勢吞噬，數百戶家庭流離失所。目前已知野火造成6人死亡，許多人被迫撤離家園，還有人跳進海裡躲避火勢。

夏威夷位於美國西方的太平洋上，島上野火災情因颶風逼近帶來的強勁風勢家具，至少2做島嶼野地發生大規模野火肆虐，多棟建築也遭焚毀，當地居民、人員被迫疏散。

綜合外電報導，夏威夷第二大島毛伊島更有居民為了躲避岸上野火高溫與濃煙，被迫跳進海中。美國海岸防衛隊在X（前推特）發文表示，毛伊郡12名跳海躲避野火的民眾已獲救，並被送往安全地區。

▲夏威夷毛伊島野火肆虐。（圖／路透）

▲夏威夷毛伊島野火肆虐。（圖／路透）

島上火勢延燒，海上有颶風朵拉（Dora）正在接近，雖然美國國家氣象局指出，朵拉不會登陸，可能以安全距離掠過夏威夷群島，但吹拂而來的風勢在島上已高達時速95公里，強風導致野火面積擴大。

由於毛伊島西側911服務停擺，手機信號塔倒塌，渡假村、商業區與遊客對外聯繫中斷，因此急救人員難以確認並及時趕往相關地點，火勢燒出的濃煙也使得消防直升機毫無用武之地。讓情況更糟的是，第一大島夏威夷島上也出現火勢。

毛伊郡官員指出，截至8日下午，野火擴散面積已達1000英畝（約4平方公里）。

