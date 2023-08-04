　
黑海港口傳爆炸聲！俄控烏克蘭派無人艇攻擊基地　現場畫面曝

記者葉睿涵／編譯

俄羅斯國防部指控烏克蘭派出2艘無人艇，試圖在當地4日清晨襲擊黑海的諾沃羅西斯克（Novorossiysk）海軍基地，但被守衛基地外圍的海軍艦艇發現摧毀，基地未有傷亡及損毀。

綜合BBC等外媒報導，俄羅斯網路4日流出影片，聲稱黑海的諾沃羅西斯克港口在清晨傳出巨大爆炸聲；俄國線上新聞媒體阿斯特拉新聞社（Astra）也轉發多部影片，只見當地沿海地區有多艘船隻正在活動，海上也不時傳來槍響。

事後，俄羅斯國防部證實，俄軍位於當地的基地遭遇無人艇攻擊，所幸駐守在基地外圍的俄軍艦艇及時發現，並迅速採取行動將敵船摧毀。CPC裏海石油管線聯盟表示，這起事件導致諾沃羅西斯克港口一度暫停所有船隻通行，但油輪裝運原油的行動還在持續。

諾沃羅西斯克是黑海最大的港口之一。俄國官媒指出，當地緊急服務部門已證實接獲爆炸通報，並已通知安全部門。烏克蘭暫時還未就此事發布公開評論，不過BBC指出，自普丁7月拒絕展延《黑海穀物協議》以來，黑海與其鄰近港口的衝突就不斷升溫。

►俄軍黑海基地遇襲！知情人士：一俄羅斯軍艦「嚴重損毀」

俄軍轟炸赫爾松醫院　25歲烏克蘭醫師第一天上班就過世

俄軍黑海基地遇襲！知情人士：一俄羅斯軍艦「嚴重損毀」

連屍體都能殺人！烏俄前線「掃雷直擊」　每日折損1工兵

想當蜘蛛人有超能力　8歲童故意給「黑寡婦蜘蛛咬」毒發劇痛送醫

黑海港口傳爆炸聲！俄控烏克蘭派無人艇攻擊基地　現場畫面曝

21歲前空姐東京失蹤「身首異處」　富豪兇手曾性侵200人竟判無罪

日本前首相麻生太郎8／7來台！50年來最高層級　將會蔡英文

足球員鏟球遭對手重踩！腿部「怪異扭曲」貼平地面　影片曝光

俄上空驚現「橘紅蘑菇雲」！居民以為核爆嚇壞　專家解釋了

電梯纜線突然斷裂　73歲女8樓搭電梯「瞬間自由落體」落地身亡

俄軍黑海基地遇襲！消息：一軍艦嚴重損毀

俄軍黑海基地遇襲！消息：一軍艦嚴重損毀

俄羅斯此前指控烏克蘭在當地4日清晨襲擊黑海海軍基地，而2名知情人士透露，俄軍有一艘海軍登陸艦嚴重受損，無法再執行作戰任務。

5名大陸公民入境俄羅斯遭「野蠻執法」 陸駐俄使館要求給個滿意答覆

5名大陸公民入境俄羅斯遭「野蠻執法」 陸駐俄使館要求給個滿意答覆

烏俄前線直擊　連屍體都能殺人

烏俄前線直擊　連屍體都能殺人

俄上空驚見「橘紅蘑菇雲」！

俄上空驚見「橘紅蘑菇雲」！

零下89.2°C！南極科學家種出8顆西瓜

零下89.2°C！南極科學家種出8顆西瓜

軍武國際軍武烏克蘭俄羅斯俄烏戰爭黑海Novorossiysk

