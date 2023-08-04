黑海港口傳爆炸聲！俄控烏克蘭派無人艇攻擊基地　現場畫面曝

Russian ships destroyed two Ukrainian drones that attacked the Novorossiysk base— Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 4, 2023
▪️Russian ships destroyed two Ukrainian water drones that tried to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.
▪️The ships found and destroyed both drones… pic.twitter.com/Z0fOp1Ubue
記者葉睿涵／編譯
俄羅斯國防部指控烏克蘭派出2艘無人艇，試圖在當地4日清晨襲擊黑海的諾沃羅西斯克（Novorossiysk）海軍基地，但被守衛基地外圍的海軍艦艇發現摧毀，基地未有傷亡及損毀。
綜合BBC等外媒報導，俄羅斯網路4日流出影片，聲稱黑海的諾沃羅西斯克港口在清晨傳出巨大爆炸聲；俄國線上新聞媒體阿斯特拉新聞社（Astra）也轉發多部影片，只見當地沿海地區有多艘船隻正在活動，海上也不時傳來槍響。
Russians are reporting that a number of unidentified naval drones attacked ports of the Black Sea at night, including the Novorossiysk port where a large military ship “Olenegorskiy Gornyak” (which is being towed in the video) was damaged. Meanwhile, Russian officials declared… pic.twitter.com/pc9LJ9vBuE— Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 4, 2023
事後，俄羅斯國防部證實，俄軍位於當地的基地遭遇無人艇攻擊，所幸駐守在基地外圍的俄軍艦艇及時發現，並迅速採取行動將敵船摧毀。CPC裏海石油管線聯盟表示，這起事件導致諾沃羅西斯克港口一度暫停所有船隻通行，但油輪裝運原油的行動還在持續。
諾沃羅西斯克是黑海最大的港口之一。俄國官媒指出，當地緊急服務部門已證實接獲爆炸通報，並已通知安全部門。烏克蘭暫時還未就此事發布公開評論，不過BBC指出，自普丁7月拒絕展延《黑海穀物協議》以來，黑海與其鄰近港口的衝突就不斷升溫。
Good morning sunshines— LX (@LXSummer1) August 4, 2023
Enjoy your and let's Go
What airdefense doing?
Krasnodar Territory, Russia
Bavovna
Media reports that there were two series of explosions in Novorossiysk last night. The first ones sounded around one o'clock in the morning,… pic.twitter.com/qvo8CrjHIq
