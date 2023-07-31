　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

外媒記者見民眾黨Vote White撞「白人至上」口號　嚇到頭都暈了

▲▼民眾黨英文官網惹議，賴香伶幫護航。（圖／翻攝網站）

▲民眾黨英文官網惹議。（圖／翻攝網站）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

民眾黨英文官網最近被發現寫著「Vote White Vote Right」，隱含「投給白人，投給右派」的意涵，引發批評後下架。外媒自由撰稿人赫爾（Erin Hale）也在推特上對此了發表評論，並且用了一個「令人頭暈」的表情符號，暗示他對於此事的看法。

赫爾在推特發文表示，台灣民眾黨意外使用了與「美國白人至上主義政黨」（American white supremacist political party）類似的口號。

赫爾說，雖然他知道台灣習慣用顏色來代表政黨，但是對於美國人來說，「這仍然是……」。文末搭配上了一個頭暈的表情符號。

ET快訊
快訊／鳳梨直播「低頭鞠躬2次」！　向保母一家道歉
快訊／中華男籃又贏中國！　高錦瑋轟26分領軍寫世大運奇蹟
米可白經紀人濕身炸出半球　IG瞬間暴增千粉絲
《爸爸去哪兒》民國18歲了！登《蒙面歌王》嚇壞金聖柱
心跳「1分鐘正常次數」曝光！　跳太快嚴重恐猝死
嚴重對撞車禍　男重傷死亡
卡努路徑預測「各國大亂鬥」！　氣象粉專：少見的情況

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

神秘「巨大金屬」現蹤澳洲海灘　真相曝光推翻「馬航零件說」

台灣毒販再次遭逮！馬國警方揭露涉毒交易內幕

外媒記者見民眾黨Vote White撞「白人至上」口號　嚇到頭都暈了

韓年輕女老師教室輕生亡！遭家長「打爆電話」霸凌　3萬人上街抗議

指控法國計畫「釋放遭扣押總統」　尼日軍政府：將引發流血衝突

乘客被檢舉！美國航班飛一半被迫返航　警拆彈小組一開行李糗了

日本人妻「離奇陳屍」泰國飯店！　丈夫睡一旁卻稱：沒發現

美國野火一路狂燒「越過邊境」　加拿大急發撤離令

台女問路答謝給大禮！日人驚收「2張100台幣」　網：只好去台灣玩了

卡努直奔沖繩！旅客「擠爆那霸機場」排隊改航班　6.5萬人受影響

黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉

力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳

《拳下》開戰！雙方過磅差8KG　李育昇鬼之閃躲3:0勝尼克星

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

韓國遇路人暖心幫拍照　初學者秒變攝影奇才！

逮刺蝟偷吃西瓜心軟放走　隔天竟見2隻結伴來開嗑！

孫德榮送羅志祥生日大禮　「會比他早走」宣布：以前版權都給他！

父子遭砂石車兄弟檔暴打　他怒拿電鋸欲反擊被壓制

警抓檔車「排氣管非水平」　騎士喊冤：原廠非改管！

神秘「巨大金屬」現蹤澳洲海灘　真相曝光推翻「馬航零件說」

台灣毒販再次遭逮！馬國警方揭露涉毒交易內幕

外媒記者見民眾黨Vote White撞「白人至上」口號　嚇到頭都暈了

韓年輕女老師教室輕生亡！遭家長「打爆電話」霸凌　3萬人上街抗議

指控法國計畫「釋放遭扣押總統」　尼日軍政府：將引發流血衝突

乘客被檢舉！美國航班飛一半被迫返航　警拆彈小組一開行李糗了

日本人妻「離奇陳屍」泰國飯店！　丈夫睡一旁卻稱：沒發現

美國野火一路狂燒「越過邊境」　加拿大急發撤離令

台女問路答謝給大禮！日人驚收「2張100台幣」　網：只好去台灣玩了

卡努直奔沖繩！旅客「擠爆那霸機場」排隊改航班　6.5萬人受影響

鳳梨直播「低頭鞠躬2次」！　向保母一家道歉：想回到正常生活

爸爸陳江和親臨球場觀戰　陳竑愷掃長打：想表現給他看

快訊／中華男籃又贏中國！　高錦瑋轟26分領軍寫世大運奇蹟

小A辣重新整鼻「術後10天現況」曝光！　興奮曬成果：超級好看

一波三折！賴清德組「民主大聯盟」　剛開打已6人退選

不斷更新／蘇智傑砲轟自家「金孫」　林靖凱也擊掌

中華隊13比2戰勝德國　總教練陳明仁神色凝重點出隱憂

Care Bears快閃店首登台！超萌「彩虹熊牆」被拍爆、Y2K丹寧短上衣必搶

看羅志祥演唱會被酸「想獻身」　琳妲辣照回擊：我覺得值得！

永和大陳單元3都更案過了！將有2000坪公園、菜市場　拆除時間曝

國際熱門新聞

深夜驚見路邊嬰兒車　她籲：千萬別下車

日氣象廳：卡努「完美閃台」　超狂路徑圖曝！

以為被生父拋棄　她尋親才知媽騙了20年

日氣象廳：卡努速度微放慢！8／2「從台上方」掃過

全球最難訂餐廳要等4年　顧客孩子都生了

女稱殺夫棄屍　隔天「死人復活」太離奇

乘客求換位「跟小孩一起坐」　她果斷拒絕被讚爆

尼日千人挺政變　砸法國大使館揮俄國旗

台女問路答謝給200台幣　日本人超驚訝

日氣象廳：卡努31日轉強颱　接近台灣時間曝

東京地鐵「小丑男」隨機砍人判23年！

買熱狗給妹妹吃　她一看裡面全是蛆蟲

男天生患有雙陰莖症！伴侶上癮他自豪

泰國南部大爆炸！12人慘死

更多熱門

相關新聞

柯辦批綠議員公審百姓　籲賴約束黨公職

柯辦批綠議員公審百姓　籲賴約束黨公職

民進黨台北市議員林延鳳30日爆料，幫民眾黨總統參選人柯文哲舉辦演唱會的公司，曾盛讚中國惠台措施，使柯文哲競選辦公室發言人陳智菡批評文革式抹紅，而林延鳳則再嗆陳智菡當民眾黨的狗。陳智菡31日晚間再發文回擊，請林延鳳停止霸凌百姓，並呼籲民進黨主席賴清德好好約束黨公職，「這種發言水準，只會拖累民進黨。」

乘客被檢舉！美航班飛一半被迫返航

乘客被檢舉！美航班飛一半被迫返航

美國野火一路狂燒　加拿大急發撤離令

美國野火一路狂燒　加拿大急發撤離令

美商場傳槍擊聲　數百人狂奔竄逃

美商場傳槍擊聲　數百人狂奔竄逃

白營「vote white」登外媒　BNN：柯文哲以爭議言論聞名

白營「vote white」登外媒　BNN：柯文哲以爭議言論聞名

關鍵字：

Vote WhiteVote Right柯文哲民眾黨白人至上Erin Hale北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

阿伯半夜翹腳「坐超商ATM前」！釣出內行解惑

快訊／蔡依林、成龍送別李玟！　鄧紫棋哭腫眼痛喊：我想妳

女星年賺17億不買名牌豪車！「專穿地攤貨」

綠過超多人！健身教練勸：別讓女友上教練課

快訊／李玟老公Bruce、2繼女「神情呆滯」　網哭一半氣炸：來幹嘛？

蔡依林前男友罕見現身！

即／台中神岡當街砍人　女子頭部多處刀傷濺血

快訊／羅志祥掩面暴哭發抖！　突回應毀滅式爆料：我自己搞砸的

抖音屁孩跟風「臭鞋放鮮食櫃」　遭求償百萬哭慘

男童店內狂奔「摔進湯鍋」！照顧人判刑　　

快訊／李玟姊姊崩潰哭斷腸　突淒厲慟喊：他害死了我妹妹！

女友「4男2女遊墾丁」穿比基尼爽玩！他爆難受

卡努還會長大！今開始轉彎明變天　最靠近時間曝

「4星座」開始轉運了！天蠍遇真愛

即／彰化縣議長謝典林宣布「退出國民黨」

更多

最夯影音

更多
黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉

黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉
力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳

變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳

《拳下》開戰！雙方過磅差8KG　李育昇鬼之閃躲3:0勝尼克星

《拳下》開戰！雙方過磅差8KG　李育昇鬼之閃躲3:0勝尼克星

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

熱門快報

7/30、31中職明星賽重磅登場

7/30、31中職明星賽重磅登場

中職明星賽即將登場，想在家悠閒看賽事的你，敬請鎖定ETtoday的全程轉播。

音樂主理人票選活動開跑！

音樂主理人票選活動開跑！

ETtoday音樂主理人票選活動開跑啦！天天投票，iPad、AirPods等百項好禮等你抽！

《豈有此呂》美女議員林珍羽激辯呂捷

《豈有此呂》美女議員林珍羽激辯呂捷

林珍羽是誰？她是北市新科議員，你知道是從厭惡政治到跳進來這個火坑...

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

金好康!買糧滿$999送零食

金好康!買糧滿$999送零食

寵物王國滿$1688送購物金$168

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面