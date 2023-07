戴耳機穿越鐵軌「沒聽到鳴笛」　土耳其18歲妹險被列車撞死

A young girl wearing headphones narrowly escaped death in Türkiye's northern Samsun province when she was hit a by a tram while she was walking on a pedestrian crossing. Upon seeing the girl, the tram driver braked but hit her lightly before stopping. https://www.yenisafak.com/en/video-gallery/news/young-girl-hit-by-tram-in-northern-turkiye-escapes-unscathed-3653308