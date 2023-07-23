　
莫斯科購物中心熱水管爆裂！　沸水狂瀉「4員工活活燙死」

▲▼莫斯科Vremena Goda購物中心22日發生熱水管爆裂意外，導致4死70傷，商場外停滿救護車和消防車。（圖／路透）

▲莫斯科Vremena Goda購物中心22日發生熱水管爆裂意外，導致4死70傷，商場外停滿救護車和消防車。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

俄羅斯首都莫斯科一座大型購物中心在當地22日發生熱水管爆裂事故，造成4人死亡，70人受傷。

路透社與CNN引述塔斯社報導，這起事件發生於莫斯科庫圖佐夫大街（Kutuzovsky Prospekt）的Vremena Goda購物中心。從現場畫面可見，事發當時，沸水直接從破裂的水管一瀉而下，導致整個商場都被熱水淹沒，蒸汽不斷湧出。

俄羅斯網路媒體Ura.ru指出，目前當局暫時還不清楚這起事故發生的原因，但報導稱，有4名購物中心員工在這場意外中被活活燙死，約70人被燙傷，另有20人受困，而當局也將就此事展開刑事調查。

調查人員透露，人們在事發當下一度懷疑現場有氨氣洩漏，但水管湧出來的只有熱水。莫斯科市長索比亞寧（Sergei Sobyanin）表示，緊急服務人員現已在現場為受害者提供醫療援助。

林志玲看AKIRA演出超投入　幫老公打100分...邱瓈寬噹爆XD

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基表示，他今天和北大西洋公約組織秘書長史托騰柏格通電話，討論了讓黑海穀物走廊「恢復暢通」一事。俄羅斯已宣布退出確保運送穀物船隻安全通行的重要協議。

