莫斯科購物中心熱水管爆裂！　沸水狂瀉「4員工活活燙死」

▲莫斯科Vremena Goda購物中心22日發生熱水管爆裂意外，導致4死70傷，商場外停滿救護車和消防車。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

俄羅斯首都莫斯科一座大型購物中心在當地22日發生熱水管爆裂事故，造成4人死亡，70人受傷。

路透社與CNN引述塔斯社報導，這起事件發生於莫斯科庫圖佐夫大街（Kutuzovsky Prospekt）的Vremena Goda購物中心。從現場畫面可見，事發當時，沸水直接從破裂的水管一瀉而下，導致整個商場都被熱水淹沒，蒸汽不斷湧出。

俄羅斯網路媒體Ura.ru指出，目前當局暫時還不清楚這起事故發生的原因，但報導稱，有4名購物中心員工在這場意外中被活活燙死，約70人被燙傷，另有20人受困，而當局也將就此事展開刑事調查。

In #Moscow a person has been "boiled alive" at a shopping centre.



An ammonium leak and a ruptured pipe caused boiling water to gush out at the Vremena Goda mall.



Many suffered burns while escaping but one person remained trapped and is said to have died. pic.twitter.com/xfHvpjotcN