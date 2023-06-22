　
影片曝！巴黎市中心「瓦斯氣爆」至少29傷　270名消防員急救火

文／中央社巴黎21日綜合外電報導

法國巴黎市中心今天驚傳瓦斯氣爆，引發熊熊火勢，目前至少導致29人受傷，其中4人重傷，並且造成2棟建築物倒塌，數百名消防人員正在火災現場全力灌救。

▲巴黎市中心發生氣爆，建築炸出碎塊滿布馬路。（圖／翻攝推特）

▲巴黎市中心發生氣爆，建築炸出大洞，碎塊滿布馬路。（圖／翻攝推特）

英國「衛報」（The Guardian）等媒體報導，巴黎警察局局長努涅斯（Laurent Nunez）表示，這起爆炸發生在聖雅克路街（Rue Saint-Jacques）277號一棟建築物內。

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）報導，這起氣爆至少導致29人受傷，其中4人重傷，當局已派遣約270名消防人員前往現場滅火。

當局指出，事發地點位於巴黎熱門觀光景點拉丁區（Latin Quarter），這起爆炸導致2棟建築物倒塌，有2人下落不明。

