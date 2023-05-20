快訊／南太平洋羅雅提群島7.4強震！　24小時內已狂震40次

▲羅雅提群島（Loyalty Islands）地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國地質調查所（USGS）表示，位於南太平洋的羅雅提群島（Loyalty Islands）東南方20日發生規模7.4的地震，震源深度約45公里，這也是該處24小時內發生的第2起規模7以上強震，目前未發布海嘯警報。

自19日下午的規模7.7強震後，羅雅提群島已經發生至少40起地震，規模平均都在5以上。

Breaking Update!



Another major 7.4 Earthquake was just reported at the “Loyalty Islands” East of Australia.



What’s worse, is that there has been multiple rippling earthquakes at that same location. Something big is coming!



