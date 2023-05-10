8萬人湧向美國邊境！瓜地馬拉總統發出警告　非法越境畫面曝光

▲美墨邊境湧現越來越多移民。圖為墨西哥一側。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國德州眾議員龔薩雷斯宣稱，他收到來自瓜地馬拉總統賈麥岱（Alejandro Giammattei）的警告，在美國邊境措施即將解除之際，有多達8萬名委內瑞拉移民正湧向美墨邊境。他也透過推特公布畫面，在德州布朗斯維爾，已有數百人非法越境。

NEW: Texas Congressman @RepTonyGonzales says the President of Guatemala told him he knows of at least 80,000 predominantly Venezuelan nationals who are making their way to the U.S. border ahead of the drop of Title 42, and that nobody at the White House would take his calls.