躺著真的中槍！6歲童床上打電動「流彈爆頭」喪命　姊姊一旁目睹

For Immediate Release: May 2, 2023 [UPDATE] Homicide in the 1500-block of Floyd Street LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking the community for any security camera footage they may have of the shots fired incident that took the life of a juvenile last night. The victim has been identified as a 6-year-old male who was struck in the head by gunfire while playing a video game on his bed. Video footage seized during this investigation shows several subjects firing multiple firearms into the occupied home before fleeing on foot down Floyd Street toward 17th Street. If anyone is able to identify the subjects in the attached video, please contact the LPD. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing. The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community. The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.