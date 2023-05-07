躺著真的中槍！6歲童床上打電動「流彈爆頭」喪命　姊姊一旁目睹

▲6歲男童金斯頓在床上打電動，中彈喪命。（圖／翻攝自臉書、GoFundMe）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
美國維吉尼亞州一名6歲男孩1日晚間在自家臥室床上玩電動，怎知當時多名嫌疑人朝他家開槍，遭流彈擊中頭部，當場死亡。已知這群人在事發後逃逸，當地警方正展開追查。
紐約郵報報導，6歲男童金斯頓（Kingston Campbell）是家中最小的孩子，有兩名姐姐，平時愛打電動、也喜歡玩具，會唱歌、跳舞逗別人笑。但就在1日晚間11時12分左右，當他正在玩最愛的電動時，頭部突然中彈，身旁兩名姊姊則是目睹他被射中喪命的一切過程。
For Immediate Release: May 2, 2023 [UPDATE] Homicide in the 1500-block of Floyd Street LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking the community for any security camera footage they may have of the shots fired incident that took the life of a juvenile last night. The victim has been identified as a 6-year-old male who was struck in the head by gunfire while playing a video game on his bed. Video footage seized during this investigation shows several subjects firing multiple firearms into the occupied home before fleeing on foot down Floyd Street toward 17th Street. If anyone is able to identify the subjects in the attached video, please contact the LPD. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing. The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community. The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.由 Lynchburg Police Department 發佈於 2023年5月2日 星期二
警方透過臉書公開事發當下的監視器畫面，可見多名槍手朝金斯頓居住的民宅開數槍後，隨即逃逸。目前尚未有嫌疑人落網，警方正展開追查，要求民眾提供相關線索。
金斯頓母親（Shay Fowler）透露，金斯頓會在深夜偷打電動，幾乎每天都請求去麥當勞吃快樂兒童餐，但今後的生活將不再與過往相同，「他是我唯一的兒子，我最小的兒子」，相當痛心難過，但也祈禱未來不會有其他人必須經歷她所承受的痛苦。家屬已成立GoFundMe眾籌平台募款頁面，籌措葬禮相關資金。
讀者迴響