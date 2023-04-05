下巴粉刺爆長原因曝光！　專家建議：應該「先刷牙再洗臉」

▲專家建議應該「刷完牙再洗臉」。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／Dr.mehss）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
很多人可能會對嘴巴周圍、下巴附近的粉刺痘痘感到困擾，換了許多保養品仍無濟於事，有皮膚專家指出，這可能是牙膏所造成，所以建議大家應該「刷完牙再洗臉」。
根據《紐約郵報》報導，就讀於土耳其馬爾瑪拉大學醫學院（Marmara Üniversitesi）的梅斯（Dr.mehss）時常透過TikTok和IG分享醫學知識，擁有超過70萬人追蹤。她日前分享，許多人深受嘴巴和下巴周圍的粉刺痘痘所困擾，而牙膏可能就是造成這些困擾的罪魁禍首之一。
梅斯指出，口腔和牙齒中的細菌，可能會在刷牙時擴散到嘴巴周圍，加上牙膏對於皮膚的刺激，很可能讓嘴唇周圍容易出現痘痘粉刺，只要改成「刷完牙再洗臉」就能有效改善。
紐約執業牙醫師利帕里（Richard Lipari）證實，牙膏確實有可能對皮膚造成損害，因此先刷牙後再洗臉確實是比較好的習慣，「要避免粗糙或腐蝕性過強的牙膏停留在皮膚上。」
@dr.mehss Dermatologists and dentists agree—brushing your teeth should always come before washing your face. The bad bacteria from a tooth or gum can spread to your face while brushing and cause skin irritation and breakouts. So after brushing your teeth, when you wash your mouth most of the bacteria spread from your mouth to your face will easily go away. Also, Toothpaste residue can irritate the skin.
