美墨邊境大橋突湧現1000多人　「衝向美國」驚人畫面曝光

▲國際邊境大橋Paso del Norte連接美國德州埃爾帕索與墨西哥，12日出現大批群眾。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國與墨西哥邊境12日湧現大批群眾，至少1000人來到連接德州與墨西哥的國際邊境大橋Paso del Norte，有人朝邊界處奔跑、有的人舉手鼓勵其他人前進，只為進入美國。

BREAKING: Massive group of at least 1,000 migrants attempted to rush a port of entry in El Paso to try to enter the United States, per @BillFOXLA



Video shows them pushing past the Mexican side of Paso Del Norte bridge. Awaiting CBP comment.



pic.twitter.com/iDVz7ABIbM