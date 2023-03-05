美油罐車翻覆爆炸！「超巨火球翻滾」濃煙蔽天　司機困車活活燒死

▲馬里蘭一輛油罐撞樹後翻覆，引發爆炸後燒成恐怖火球。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國馬里蘭州在當地4日發生恐怖爆炸意外，一輛油罐車在高速公路上翻覆後發生爆炸，導致油罐車被燒成一個巨大火球，車內司機當場死亡，而附近的房屋和車輛也被爆炸的火勢波及，引發大規模火災。

#BREAKING: Huge explosion rocks Frederick, Maryland as a gas tanker truck crashes and ignites, causing a massive fire that emergency crews are working to contain. Hazmat teams are also on the scene as reports of burning smells fill the air. #FrederickExplosion #MarylandStrong pic.twitter.com/esnaaFBN82 — Catalyst for Change (@ChangeLabHQ) March 4, 2023

綜合外媒報導，這起恐怖事故發生於菲德里克市（Frederick）附近的15號公路。馬里蘭警方證實，這輛載滿易燃物體的油罐車，在美東4日中午12時左右，意外撞上路邊的一棵樹後翻覆傾倒，導致油罐車爆炸，現場陷入火海。

BREAKING: Massive fire close to homes in Frederick, Maryland, following a large gas tank explosion. pic.twitter.com/acg2p7ARQa — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) March 4, 2023

從網上流出的畫面可見，油罐車發生爆炸後，現場燃起了熊熊大火，烈焰和濃煙也直衝天際，幾乎半個天空都被烏黑的煙霧和橘紅色火焰覆蓋，火勢大到遠方的用路人也能清楚看見，場面宛如電影中世界末日的場景般可怕。

當局獲報後，立刻派出消防車到現場緊急灌救，還一度關閉了15號公路，呼籲民眾避開相關區域。消防當局耗費了2.5小時後，才終於將火勢撲滅，而警方也證實，油罐車司機因逃生不及而在事故中死亡，但其身份尚未被公佈。

A truck driver died on Saturday after the gas tanker he was hauling overturned and exploded in Frederick, Maryland, authorities said. Footage shows large flames following the explosion on US-15. https://t.co/X1o8wWAwEX pic.twitter.com/MytunXklWJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2023

報導稱，目前已知有6棟房子和5輛汽車在火災中被燒毀，而菲德里克市的市長宣布，將持續監測油罐車翻覆爆炸意外對周圍環境的影響。目前警方尚未接獲其他人員傷亡的報告，並將對這起意外持續展開調查。