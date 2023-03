菲律賓省長遭槍殺共6人死亡　在逃6槍手著「全套戰鬥裝備」犯案

Earlier this morning, a group of 'heavily armed' Mercenaries entered the home of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, while he was having a meeting with his constituents. One of the armed men walked further and once he had eyes on Degamo, he then shot the guard in front of him… https://t.co/O9LgB19w0F pic.twitter.com/kAEcqf0FVM