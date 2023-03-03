　
極端暴風雪！加州13郡進入緊急狀態　3.6公尺積雪覆蓋全社區

實習記者任庭儀／編譯

美國加州近日極端冬季風暴肆虐，暴雪導致交通癱瘓、10萬家戶斷電，民眾受困家中面臨物資短缺的困境。州長紐森（Gavin Newsom）2日宣布，加州13郡進入緊急狀態，其中聖貝納迪諾郡（San Bernardino）受災最為嚴重，內華達山區積雪更是高達3.6公尺。當局警告部分山區有雪崩風險，呼籲民眾切勿前往。

▲▼加州聖貝納迪諾郡。（圖／路透）

▲加州聖貝納迪諾郡社區被高達2米積雪覆蓋。（圖／路透）

綜合CNN、福斯新聞等報導，因極端氣候的影響，向來陽光明媚的加州遭不尋常冬季風暴侵襲。據加州大學雪實驗室統計，今年是有史以來降雪量最多的一年，本季總降雪量達13公尺，積雪量高於冬季平均。

美國國家氣象局警告，民眾在惡劣天氣下避免駕車上路，部分山區有雪崩風險，強烈不建議登山活動。

州長紐森2日宣布，加州13郡進入緊急狀態，州政府人員已開始救災行動，將物資運送給山區受困居民。

聖貝納迪諾郡社區被210公分積雪覆蓋，居民受困家中寸步難行，治安官出動直升機緊急運送食物及藥品。消防局長蒙西（Dan Munsey）指出，截至2日晚間，當局已出動100次救援行動，協助受困車輛、建築物倒塌、居民疏散等，目前尚未接獲任何重傷或死亡事件。

內華達山脈部分地區幾天內就降下數英尺的新雪，許多民眾在社群媒體分享社區被12英尺（約3.6公尺）積雪覆蓋的景象。

台中人超嗨！　9.5萬坪「台灣最大購物城」年底動工

極端暴風雪！加州13郡進入緊急狀態　3.6公尺積雪覆蓋全社區

俄烏戰爭持續370多天，依據美國兩名官員與一名知情人士2日的說法，華府準備在3日宣布新一波烏克蘭軍事援助計畫，價值約4億美元（約新台幣123億元）。此次援助主要為彈藥，包括用於「海馬士多管火箭系統」的導引多管火箭。

