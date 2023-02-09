　
土耳其強震後網友痛批「政府救災不力」　推特突遭全面封鎖

▲▼土耳其強震，南部哈泰省（Hatay）遭到重創。（圖／路透）

▲ 土耳其南部哈泰省（Hatay）遭到重創。（圖／路透）

文／中央社伊斯坦堡8日綜合外電報導

土耳其本週發生強震後，民眾們紛紛在網路上批評政府對於災情的因應。值此之際，土耳其推特用戶今天變得無法透過國內主要電信業者使用這個社群媒體。

法新社報導，土耳其警方自這場地震發生以來已拘捕18人，理由是他們在社群媒體發布「煽動性」貼文，或是批評土耳其總統艾爾段（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）政府處理災情的方式。

法新社記者目前無法在土耳其各地連上推特，但透過翻牆軟體VPN可以連上。根據監測網路故障事件的非政府組織Netblocks.org，推特在土耳其受到限制，遭到所有主要電信業者完全封鎖。

Netblocks.org也警告：「在經歷週一（6日）的致命連環地震後，這項過濾措施可能影響進行中的社區救援工作。」

Netblocks.org指出：「土耳其過去發生國家緊急情況和安全事件期間，曾有限制社群媒體的悠久歷史。」（譯者：陳正健）

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

全球地震爆發前都有1現象　動物前23天就開始避難

全球地震爆發前都有1現象　動物前23天就開始避難

動物能預知地震的說法並不少見，此次土耳其、敘利亞地震，網路也流傳災前有動物鳴叫、逃難的影片。曾有研究發現，全球地震發生前都會有大氣電離現象，動物因能感知環境變化，最早於23天前就開始撤離，發生當日便已幾乎找不到動物的活動紀錄。

土耳其強震賽事取消 羅嘉翎赴泰國移訓

土耳其強震賽事取消 羅嘉翎赴泰國移訓

土耳其7.8強震　逾1.2萬人亡

土耳其7.8強震　逾1.2萬人亡

搜救犬「牽手」伴活埋女孩感動網　傻眼真相曝

搜救犬「牽手」伴活埋女孩感動網　傻眼真相曝

強震後30名親人全失聯！　敘利亞男徒手挖瓦礫堆

強震後30名親人全失聯！　敘利亞男徒手挖瓦礫堆

搜救員成功挖出多名孩童　瓶蓋給水！暖喊：別放棄

搜救員成功挖出多名孩童　瓶蓋給水！暖喊：別放棄
隋棠最新回應「不想刺激鄰居太太」　反擊樓下鄰居列7罪狀嗆高傲胡言

隋棠最新回應「不想刺激鄰居太太」　反擊樓下鄰居列7罪狀嗆高傲胡言

霸道貓闖龜宅「單手壓制」屋主　殺氣回眸望鏡頭！網笑：狠角色

霸道貓闖龜宅「單手壓制」屋主　殺氣回眸望鏡頭！網笑：狠角色

台第二梯搜救隊抵土耳其　90人＋2汪英雄挺進災區

台第二梯搜救隊抵土耳其　90人＋2汪英雄挺進災區

瓦礫堆中尋獲奇蹟女嬰　勇母「搏命產子」後離世

瓦礫堆中尋獲奇蹟女嬰　勇母「搏命產子」後離世

