土耳其強震後網友痛批「政府救災不力」　推特突遭全面封鎖

▲ 土耳其南部哈泰省（Hatay）遭到重創。（圖／路透）

文／中央社伊斯坦堡8日綜合外電報導

土耳其本週發生強震後，民眾們紛紛在網路上批評政府對於災情的因應。值此之際，土耳其推特用戶今天變得無法透過國內主要電信業者使用這個社群媒體。

法新社報導，土耳其警方自這場地震發生以來已拘捕18人，理由是他們在社群媒體發布「煽動性」貼文，或是批評土耳其總統艾爾段（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）政府處理災情的方式。

Note: Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting website, mobile app and features including posting and retweeting; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/3OmR99Uy76

Confirmed: Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in #Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public come to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes



Report: https://t.co/CEbfgeBpvz pic.twitter.com/3884wMpYD2