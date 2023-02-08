瓦礫中挖出初生女嬰　「臍帶相連母遺體」6家人全罹難只有她存活

▲女嬰奇蹟在地震中出生並且獲救。（圖／翻攝自Twitter）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

土耳其與敘利亞6日發生規模7.8強震，搜救人員在受災嚴重的阿夫林(Afrin)廢墟中，成功救出一名剛出生女嬰，由於女嬰身上仍連著臍帶，判斷是在地震發生時出生，奇蹟獲救為搜救行動帶來希望，然而最新消息傳出，女嬰父母親確定全在事件中身亡。

在地震發生約10小時後，搜救人員在阿夫林區Jindires鎮一處倒塌的5層樓廢墟中，從瓦礫下救出一名剛出生女嬰。從網路流傳畫面中可看到，女嬰被拉出時，全身被覆蓋瓦礫碎片和灰塵，原本臍帶還是與母親阿芙拉(Afraa Abu Hadiya)相連著。

The moment a child was born His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.

May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW