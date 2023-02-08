烏克蘭宣布「幫土耳其救災」　派遣87名救難隊員協助搜救

▲烏克蘭宣布要派遣救難隊員，幫土耳其救災。（圖／路透）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

儘管烏克蘭現在還在與俄羅斯交戰當中，但烏克蘭內閣7日宣布，在發生致命性地震後，烏克蘭將派遣 87 名緊急救援人員前往土耳其協助救災工作。烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）也與土耳其總統艾爾段（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）通話，表達對土耳其人民的哀悼與慰問。

根據CNN報導，這 87 名救援人員隸屬於「烏克蘭國家緊急救援隊」的搜救分隊。

Speaking to @RTErdogan, I expressed condolences over the tragedy that befell the ???????? people due to the earthquakes. I informed of the decision to send a group of rescuers and equipment from ???????? to ???????? to help in overcoming the aftermath. They will soon arrive in ???????? affected regions.