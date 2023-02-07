　
坐路邊休息！世界第二毒蛇突然「鑽進雙腿」　女淡定抽菸畫面曝光

女路邊休息！世界第二毒蛇突然「鑽進雙腿」　她淡定抽菸畫面曝光。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Harrison`s Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher）

▲毒蛇鑽進腿下，女子反應卻十分淡定。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Harrison's Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

記者李振慧／綜合報導

澳洲一名女捕蛇專家在路邊休息時，一條蛇突然鑽到她雙腿下，同事一看竟然是有「世界第二毒蛇」稱號的東部棕蛇(Eastern Brown Snake)，然而她卻保持鎮定繼續抽菸，驚險畫面在網路上瘋傳。

在昆士蘭州黃金海岸與布里斯本工作的24歲捕蛇專家曼森(Ayla Manson)，被同事拍到路邊休息時，一條致命毒蛇竟然鑽到她腿下，等到曼森發現時已經來不及跳開，一個不小心就有可能會被咬傷。

影片中可看到，東部棕蛇靠近曼森後，還緩緩鑽到她腿下，然而她留在原地，繼續抽菸。曼森表示，那條蛇當天早上在冰箱被屋主發現，他們前往現場捕捉後野放在附近樹叢，沒想到蛇在院子逗留時又被他們遇上。

曼森表示，被東部棕蛇咬傷雖然有可能喪命，但牠們通常不太有攻擊性，「我觀察那條蛇發現牠沒有攻擊性，這個時候最重要的就是要保持冷靜，如果我當下驚慌站起來，反而會讓蛇想要自衛，對我發動攻擊」。曼森的同事後來把影片分享到臉書上，希望幫助提醒大眾遇到蛇時該怎麼應對比較安全。
 

The stigma around snakes being aggressive or violent has sadly taken over most peoples perception. This is a fantastic example that they don't want to hurt us and the only reason they do attack is they're scared of something significantly larger than them the bite is only to say back off! they are an innocent animal which just wants to go along its day without interference

Harrison's Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher 發佈於 2023年2月3日 星期五
一架波音 737-300 滅火飛機在澳洲墜毀。根據初步報告，飛機上的2名機師在墜機事故中倖存下來，只受輕傷被送往醫院。這架飛機機齡27年，有過多次參與灌救西澳森林大火任務的紀錄，可以載水15,000公升。

捕蛇、Ayla Manson、東部棕蛇、世界第二毒、紐澳要聞

