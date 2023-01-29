伊朗西北部「規模5.9地震」慘況曝　深度僅10公里！至少3死300傷

▲ 伊朗發生規模5.9地震，造成建築受損。（圖／翻攝自推特）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
伊朗西北部靠近土耳其邊境地區28日晚間發生規模5.9的極淺層地震，深度僅10公里，至少造成3人死亡及300多人受傷。地震導致民眾家園受損，不得不逃到戶外，卻得忍受攝氏零下低溫甚至下雪，還有部分地區出現停電災情。
根據美國地質調查局（USGS），伊朗當地時間28日晚間9時44分（台灣29日凌晨2時14分）發生規模5.9地震，震央約在西北部城市霍伊（Khowy）西南方8公里處，震源深度約10公里。當地媒體曝光的畫面可見，有建築因強震威力受損，地面上全是石塊和瓦礫。
Some reporting the fire at the oil terminal in the northern #Tabriz area of #Iran may have been caused by an earthquake in the region.— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) January 29, 2023
Local channels show damage from the reported quake. pic.twitter.com/O4CmNtmDhI
#Iran— MAYSAM BIZÆR میثم بیزر (@m_bizar) January 28, 2023
Snowing in the northwestern city of #Khoy. The temperature is reportedly -3 Celius right now. as many people have rushed to the streets following a massive 5.9 magnitude #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/7UDxMPFiEw
《路透社》援引伊朗官媒《伊通社》（IRNA）報導，霍伊市一所大學緊急服務負責人稱已有3人死亡，300多人受傷。緊急事務官員還指出，部分受災地區正在下雪，據報氣溫極低，部分地區停電。
IRNA指出，「這起地震非常強烈，西亞塞拜然省許多地區都有感，引發居民憂慮。另有幾座城市也有震感，包括鄰近的東亞塞拜然省大不里士（Tabriz）。」
