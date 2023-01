加州槍擊11死！拜登致電「英勇奪槍」華裔男　大讚：你是美國化身

▲ 美國總統拜登。(圖/路透)

文/中央社

美國總統拜登今天致電26歲的華裔老闆布蘭登‧蔡(Brandon Tsay,音譯),讚揚他日前與加州舞廳槍擊案嫌犯扭打奪槍的英勇舉動體現美國精神。

A 26-year-old hero by the name of Brandon Tsay is responsible for disarming a gunman in Monterey Park, California – an act of incredible courage in the face of danger.



I called him to offer him my – and America's – profound thanks and respect. pic.twitter.com/czWBDp3OUT