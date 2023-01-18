　
烏克蘭內政部長罹難！　坐直升機「執行任務」墜毀幼稚園旁

▲▼烏克蘭內政部長、副部長與國務祕書18日因直升機墜毀基輔近郊羅伐利（Brovary）而喪生。（圖／路透）

▲烏克蘭內政部長、副部長與國務祕書18日因直升機墜毀而喪生。（圖／路透）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

烏克蘭一架直升機18日墜毀基輔近郊城鎮羅伐利（Brovary），造成至少18人死亡。警政署長克雷緬科（Ihor Klymenko）證實3名政府高官不幸罹難，包括內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基（Denis Monastyrsky）、第一副部長葉寧（Yevhen Yenin）、國務秘書盧布科夫（Yuriy Lubkovych）及多名官員。

▲▼ 烏克蘭內政部長莫納斯提爾斯基（Denis Monastyrsky）。他在基輔地區18日發生直升機墜毀事故中罹難。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲烏克蘭內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基（Denis Monastyrsky）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

警政署長克雷緬科表示，罹難者之中一共9人乘坐直升機，並有3名孩童死亡。另外，目前一共29人受傷，其中至少15名孩童。

據悉，墜毀的直升機隸屬烏克蘭國家緊急事務局，事發當時正在執行任務。BBC引述初步調查報告指出，當時天色很灰暗且起霧，直升機首先撞上幼稚園，接著在住宅大樓附近墜毀。

▲▼ 烏克蘭基輔地區18日發生直升機墜毀意外。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 烏克蘭基輔地區18日發生直升機墜毀意外。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 烏克蘭基輔地區18日發生直升機墜毀意外。（圖／路透）

▲直升機墜毀基輔近郊城鎮羅伐利（Brovary）。（圖／路透）

墜機事件發生在基輔近郊，根據社群媒體流傳的現場畫面，只見建築物陷入熊熊火海，黑煙竄升並且幾乎蓋住天空，警消及醫護已經趕赴現場全力救援。

