送拜登的禮物！烏軍轉交「1物」給澤倫斯基　感謝美國提供武器

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基證實21日出訪美國，並與總統拜登會晤。CNN報導，就在20日，澤倫斯基赴烏東前線頓內茨克重鎮巴赫穆特時，收到一面有烏克蘭士兵簽名的烏克蘭國旗，作為送給拜登與美國國會的禮物，感謝美方給予的武器。

▲澤倫斯基在訪美前一天，前往烏東前線頓內茨克重鎮巴赫穆特（Bakhmut）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社，下同）

未透露姓名的烏克蘭士兵在巴赫穆特把國旗轉交給澤倫斯基，「這是給我們在美國的兄弟，我們請求把（國旗）轉交給他們，謝謝」。澤倫斯基對著隨行媒體記者表示，「孩子們把我們漂亮的國旗交給我了，上面還有他們的簽名」。

Ukrainian troops handed over the Ukrainian flag to President Zelensky so that he can relay it to the US Congress as a token of gratitude for all the weapons which are used in defending Bakhmut and whole Ukraine. #Bakhmut #Ukraine #Donetsk pic.twitter.com/EOoolJEG1d

但澤倫斯基也說，如今烏克蘭處境相當艱難，「敵方增加兵力，不過我們的人更勇敢，我們需要更強的武器，我們將代表孩子們向美國國會和總統表達感謝，感謝他們的支持，然而這還不夠」。

澤倫斯基是在確定出訪美國的前一天，突然造訪烏東前線頓內茨克重鎮巴赫穆特。他稍早透過推特證實將於21日訪美，預計先和美國總統拜登展開談話，接著舉行會後記者會，再前往國會山莊，在國會聯席會議發表演說。這趟行程是由拜登及白宮發出邀請，預計全程僅數小時。

In Bakhmut, soldiers gave Zelensky a Ukrainian flag and asked him to hand it over it to the US Congress as a sign of gratitude for military support. Looks like the flag is going to travel to the US too. This all comes before the important vote for additional funding for #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/aT70Kdeai0