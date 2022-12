梅西延長賽第3球無效？　外媒曝「關鍵畫面」揭隊友1動作違規

▲ 梅西在延長賽補射踢進第3分。(圖/路透)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

阿根廷在卡達世界盃決賽對上衛冕軍法國,2:2平手進入延長賽,梅西梅開二度在門前破網,雖又被姆巴佩一記12碼罰球追成3:3,終場仍靠著PK大戰捧回冠軍。但有外媒指出,梅西在延長賽踢進的第3分應該被判無效,因為當時在替補席的阿根廷隊球員顯然嗨到違規。

For the record according to the rules Messi 2nd goal shouldn't have stood after 2 Argentina's extras were on the pitch during play... but of course the 4th official (who reports even a whisper from the bench to the referee) ignored this. pic.twitter.com/bS5on8RL42