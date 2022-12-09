　
伊朗首次處決示威者　強硬鎮壓頭巾革命

實習記者任庭儀／編譯

伊朗8日處決一名示威者，因他在一次抗議活動中傷害準軍事部隊成員。這是從9月爆發頭巾革命以來，當局首次處決反對人士，伊朗人權組織呼籲國際做出強而有力的回應，以免悲劇接連發生。

伊朗通訊社（IRNA）報導，暴徒謝卡里（Mohsen Shekari）9月25日在抗議活動中，封鎖沙塔可汗大道（Sattar Khan Boulevard），並刺傷巴斯杰（Basij）民兵組織成員左肩，被以「向真主發動戰爭」定罪，8日上午在首都德黑蘭伏法。

▲▼伊朗首次處決示威者，民眾在伊朗駐德國大使館前抗議。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲伊朗首次處決示威者，民眾在伊朗駐德國大使館前抗議。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

綜合CNN、德國之聲（DW）報導，非政府組織「伊朗人權」（Iran Human Rights）代表阿米瑞-莫加達姆（Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam）指出，謝卡里在沒有經過任何正當程序，也沒有得到律師幫助的情況下被處決。他呼籲，國際必須回以最強烈的反應，否則每天都會有示威者被處決。

西方國家紛紛批評伊朗執行死刑之舉，德國外交部長貝爾伯克在推特上發文表示，「伊朗當局不人道的行徑永無止境，但死刑的威脅不會扼殺人們對自由的渴望。」

美國國安顧問蘇利文（Jake Sullivan）也說，「伊朗政府企圖以不公正和殘忍的處決恐嚇勇敢的伊朗人民，我們將針對伊朗政權對人民施以野蠻暴力的行為究責。」

今年9月，22歲女子艾米尼（Mahsa Amini）因違反伊朗嚴格的女性著裝規定被道德警察逮捕後死亡，引發全國人民起義示威，當局暴力鎮壓革命，近500人在鎮壓下喪命。



海灘驚見「尼斯湖水怪寶寶」！直擊照瘋傳　專家揭悲慘真相

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

相關新聞

下體卡2顆子彈　伊朗警故意射爆示威女性器

下體卡2顆子彈　伊朗警故意射爆示威女性器

伊朗22歲女子艾米尼(Mahsa Amini)之死引發頭巾革命，各地抗爭活動仍然不斷，然而當地醫護人員卻透露，發現伊朗軍方在鎮壓女性抗爭者時，會刻意朝她們的臉部、胸部與下體發射子彈，意圖就是要刻意摧毀這些女子的女性特徵。

女攀岩家比賽沒戴頭巾　老家被拆光

女攀岩家比賽沒戴頭巾　老家被拆光

瑪莎之死掀起伊朗頭巾革命

瑪莎之死掀起伊朗頭巾革命

伊朗球員痛哭　美球員「緊擁對方」超感人

伊朗球員痛哭　美球員「緊擁對方」超感人

伊朗球迷慶祝輸美國　結果1男遭警槍殺亡

伊朗球迷慶祝輸美國　結果1男遭警槍殺亡

