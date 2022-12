澳洲總理今年第2次確診新冠　接受隔離居家辦公

▲澳洲總理艾班尼斯今年第2次染疫。(圖/路透)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

澳洲總理艾班尼斯(Anthony Albanese)5日透過推特證實,5日下午接受例行性PCR篩檢的結果呈現陽性,確診新冠,接下來將進行隔離,在家遠距辦公。這是艾班尼斯今年第2次染疫。

This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19.



I will be isolating and will continue to work from home.



I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.