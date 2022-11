加拿大暴雪！長榮波音777客機滑出跑道　「卡白雪中」畫面曝光

Ok so heres what happening at YVR tonight thanks to my pilot buddy. Eva Air Triple 7 off the taxiway in snow. Apparently like 120 degree turn at higher speed. Poor design so landing other runway and busy. #aviation #AvGeek #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/aDiX6f8YIA

記者張方瑀、李宜秦/綜合報導

長榮一架從台北飛往加拿大溫哥華的波音777客機,在飛抵當地後受到大雪影響,能見度極低,導致降落時滑出跑道,整架飛機旋轉120度卡在雪地當中,所幸未造成任何人員傷亡,現場畫面也在推特曝光。

NEW: @yvrairport says EVA Air Flight 10 left a taxiway en route to the gate after landing and is now stuck in the grass near the North runway. No reports of injuries. Crews working to get passengers to terminals w/buses. North runway closed to arrivals. @cbcnewsbc @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/oVXNgAMVmI