槍殺6同事「死亡筆記」曝光　大夜經理抱怨被同事嘲笑、想娶老婆

美國維吉尼亞州一間沃爾瑪賣場22日發生槍擊案,槍手為賣場的31歲大夜班經理賓恩(Andre Bing),在奪走6名同事性命後輕生死亡。當局25日公布嫌犯作案前寫下的「死亡筆記」(Death Note),抱怨遭受同事嘲笑,且還想要有個老婆。

