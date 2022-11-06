　
快訊／坦尚尼亞墜機「整架摔進湖裡」死傷不明　搶救畫面曝光

記者吳美依／綜合報導

坦尚尼亞今（6）日發生空難，精密航空（Precision Air）一架客機試圖在機場降落時，不慎墜入非洲最大的維多利亞湖（Lake Victoria）。當地官員尚未公布是否有人傷亡，但證實機上共載43名乘客，目前累計26人獲救，而客機已經在湖中沉沒。

▲▼ 坦尚尼亞客機 。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲ 坦尚尼亞客機墜湖。（圖／翻攝自推特）

《路透社》及坦尚尼亞媒體報導，PW 494航班從首都三蘭港（Dar es Salaam）起飛，但準備在靠近湖邊的布柯巴機場（Bukoba Airport）降落時，「由於強風與暴風雨，今晨墜入維多利亞湖」。當局已經派遣小艇，持續全力救援。

精密航空是坦尚尼亞最大私營航空公司，而維多利亞湖則是非洲最大湖泊。

Precision Air flight plunges into Lake Victoria when landing at Bukoba Airport in Tanzania, authorities say rescue operations underway : Courtesy

Citizen TV Kenya 發佈於 2022年11月6日 星期日


