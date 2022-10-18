澤倫斯基：烏克蘭「30%發電廠」一周內被毀　沒有與普丁談判空間

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）表示，全國有30%發電廠，在一周內被毀。（圖／路透）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基在推特上發文表示，自10月10日以來，烏克蘭30%的發電廠被摧毀，導致全國大範圍停電，所以與普丁政權沒有談判的空間。

澤倫斯基的聲明，是在俄羅斯最近對烏克蘭的關鍵能源基礎設施，發動襲擊之後發表的。

Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting ???????? energy & critical infrastructure. Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime. @United24media pic.twitter.com/LN4A2GYgCK