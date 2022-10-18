　
澤倫斯基：烏克蘭「30%發電廠」一周內被毀　沒有與普丁談判空間

▲▼烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）。（圖／路透）

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）表示，全國有30%發電廠，在一周內被毀。（圖／路透）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基在推特上發文表示，自10月10日以來，烏克蘭30%的發電廠被摧毀，導致全國大範圍停電，所以與普丁政權沒有談判的空間。

澤倫斯基的聲明，是在俄羅斯最近對烏克蘭的關鍵能源基礎設施，發動襲擊之後發表的。

根據CNN報導，據地方當局稱，在俄羅斯18日襲擊關鍵基礎設施後，至少三個烏克蘭城市的地區發生停電。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

澤倫斯基：烏克蘭「30%發電廠」一周內被毀　沒有與普丁談判空間

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機俄烏戰爭StopRussia

