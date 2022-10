電視看一半爆炸！16歲弟遭「碎片狂刺」慘死　牆壁破大洞

▲ 爆炸後屋內一片狼藉,牆壁都被炸破。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

印度北方邦發生一起恐怖意外,一名16歲少年在家看電視時,電視竟突然發生爆炸,他全身多處被電視機碎片刺中,送醫搶救不治。爆炸威力還導致牆壁倒塌,以及另外3人受傷。

A 16-year-old teen died after an LED TV exploded at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. His mother, sister-in-law and a friend were injured. pic.twitter.com/hnhMa4KOdA