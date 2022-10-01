　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

澤連斯基感謝拜登　提供烏克蘭120億美元軍援

▲▼烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）。（圖／路透社）

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）感謝拜登提供烏克蘭120億美元的軍援。（圖／路透社） 

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基10月1日發文，感謝美國總統拜登簽署了一項法案，批准向烏克蘭提供超過120億美元（約新台幣3800億）的額外支持，「感謝美國對烏克蘭人民的強而有力的聲援」。

澤倫斯基強調，這項法案得到美國國會兩院的支持，讚賞美國人民對烏克蘭的這一強有力的聲援行動

澤倫斯基補充說，這個法案為國防項目提供資金，並為烏克蘭提供強有力的直接預算支持，這種幫助比以往任何時候都更加重要，「我們必須繼續共同反對俄羅斯聯邦的侵略」。

►竹炭過濾，為你保留最優質的純淨，炎炎夏日記得多喝水

►150抽衛生紙「1包不到12元」！買一次全家用整年

 ►按這訂閱Podcast《小編沒收工》每天熱門話題聊不完

►「花月嵐大蒜拳骨白濃拉麵」在家想吃就吃超過癮！現省250元快囤貨

ET快訊
信義區公寓「火舌濃煙狂竄」！　住戶驚恐爬鐵窗逃
直擊咖啡廳待5小時！原能會主委關心女祕書對話曝　聽到這句變臉
快訊／北韓射彈飛越上空！　日本國內最新情況曝
王子爆是惡鄰！錄《全明星》凌晨排練吵翻天　鄰居暴怒：欺人太甚
如皇帝選妃！原能會主委性騷4正妹祕書　職員：像在地獄
女按摩師問「那邊要不要按一下」　他回3字high完下場更慘
快訊／北韓射彈飛越日本上空！　日警報大響要2地居民避難
26歲辣模被曾志偉擁吻　首回應了

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

北韓射彈穿過日本上空！　日相岸田回應了

北韓射彈飛越上空！　日本國內迅速反應最新情況曝

美再軍援烏克蘭198億元　「總統撥款權」速送4套海馬斯上前線

快訊／北韓射彈飛越日本上空！　日警報大響要2地居民避難

車臣領袖將送3兒子赴烏前線　老大年僅16歲！傳俄軍已損6萬人

美台國防工業會議　國防部借鏡俄烏呼籲合堵中共

美股反彈收盤大漲！　 道瓊勁揚逾760點

索馬利亞汽車炸彈攻擊釀9死　2車載滿炸藥引爆

烏克蘭4州納入國土　俄羅斯國會無異議通過

俄羅斯科學家「心臟病身亡」！生前被控叛國　洩潛艇科技機密給中國

王瞳暴瘦戴艾成婚戒露面　「每分每秒都在想他」：還痛但不苦了...

大胃王正妹吃鐵板燒點太多　師傅竟拿「自助餐鐵盤」裝

警追沒戴帽騎士撞爛名車　駕駛昏迷指數3！媽喊心痛

里長參選人跪地CPR搶命！　男心肌梗塞倒地送醫仍不治

紅牌重機女西濱翹孤輪　後車狂叭同行騎士護花

被移工猛撞...準新娘清醒了　第1句話喊「想爸媽」好揪心

陸路邊機車冒白煙自燃 16歲女變身「打火英雄」

搞笑詮釋睡醒接男友電話　妹子咳嗽清嗓→慵懶嗲音

駕照已註銷！91歲翁失控倒車　6人被撞「母攜獨子逛街慘死」

眼鏡弟快篩崩潰哀號！　回媽：嘟妳自己啦我愛妳

北韓射彈穿過日本上空！　日相岸田回應了

北韓射彈飛越上空！　日本國內迅速反應最新情況曝

美再軍援烏克蘭198億元　「總統撥款權」速送4套海馬斯上前線

快訊／北韓射彈飛越日本上空！　日警報大響要2地居民避難

車臣領袖將送3兒子赴烏前線　老大年僅16歲！傳俄軍已損6萬人

美台國防工業會議　國防部借鏡俄烏呼籲合堵中共

美股反彈收盤大漲！　 道瓊勁揚逾760點

索馬利亞汽車炸彈攻擊釀9死　2車載滿炸藥引爆

烏克蘭4州納入國土　俄羅斯國會無異議通過

俄羅斯科學家「心臟病身亡」！生前被控叛國　洩潛艇科技機密給中國

北韓射彈穿過日本上空！　日相岸田回應了

ET專訪／2024 「勇於承擔」？侯友宜不鬆口：把握當下好好做事

北市信義區公寓「火舌濃煙狂竄」　住戶驚恐爬鐵窗逃

ET專訪／「真想回到槍林彈雨的刑警歲月」　侯友宜：每天有成就感

4星高中生挑戰NBA夢　加盟G聯盟破百萬美金年薪創新高

3年換9正妹祕書　原能會主委謝曉星「選妃標準」曝

ET專訪／「明天新北市比今天好嗎？」　侯友宜12字箴言拚連任

吃日本A5和牛2000元有找　初魚鮨／初魚鐵板燒12月插旗高雄漢神百貨

王子內湖千萬豪宅「主人驚爆是昆凌」！私下關係曝光　邱母慘當受氣筒

北韓射彈飛越上空！　日本國內迅速反應最新情況曝

離奇畫面曝！與男友僅隔一道簾　她遭按摩師性侵：嚇得不敢叫...

國際熱門新聞

女網友約砲開房　男進門驚見她男友也在

iPhone 14偵測車禍　警到場發現6人全慘死

時空旅人？她相隔9年被Google街景捕獲

快訊／北韓射彈飛越日本上空！　日警報大響

不捨前妻火辣床照！他求保留法官允許了

哈利叫威廉「別來了」　兄弟關係就此破裂

美股反彈收盤大漲！　 道瓊勁揚逾760點

俄科學家心臟病亡　生前被控叛國

北韓射彈飛越上空！　日本國內迅速反應情況曝

開戰以來大突破！烏軍傳在赫松州推進40公里

父親也拿過諾貝爾醫學獎　帕博獲獎超興奮

車臣領袖送3兒赴烏前線　老大僅16歲！傳俄已損6萬人

印尼踩踏事故釀125死　總統下令每人賠償逾10萬

查爾斯要清門戶　「這2人」恐被父連累　

更多熱門

相關新聞

烏國申請速入北約　拜登開嗆普丁：將保衛北約領土

烏國申請速入北約　拜登開嗆普丁：將保衛北約領土

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基申請快速加入北約，反制俄羅斯宣布烏東4區公投入俄，併入領土以及核武威脅。對此美國總統拜登也公開怒嗆普丁，美國和北約（NATO）不會被普丁的威脅嚇倒，而且他們已做好保衛北約「每一寸領土」的準備。

北溪管線疑遭破壞 中國：展開調查十分必要

北溪管線疑遭破壞 中國：展開調查十分必要

烏軍聲稱包圍利曼5000俄軍　重要物流樞紐被截斷

烏軍聲稱包圍利曼5000俄軍　重要物流樞紐被截斷

俄前總理預測：普丁3個月內「自行宣布下台」

俄前總理預測：普丁3個月內「自行宣布下台」

俄軍傳「綁架」扎波羅熱核電廠廠長

俄軍傳「綁架」扎波羅熱核電廠廠長

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機俄烏戰爭StopRussia

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

黃少谷開計程車「接客到深夜」：我一樣需要生活

34歲男星自爆「交往14歲女友」：高中畢業馬上結婚

台中食品大廠遭爆賣過期冷凍食品

5尺巨蟒躺貓籠！他見愛貓被生吞崩潰

她懷孕9個月「每天愛愛還內射」憂影響生產　網歪樓：好好喔

女網友約砲開房　男進門驚見她男友也在

工人作業液體爆發沖臉　衣服秒爛

iPhone 14偵測車禍　警到場發現6人全慘死

時空旅人？她相隔9年被Google街景捕獲

台灣哪件事情「世界NO.1」？　全場神回這2字

妻被9旬翁撞死「毀雙腳」　夫求葬儀社修復

麻將賓果遇「作弊情侶檔」　老闆一招抓包

快訊／北韓射彈飛越日本上空！　日警報大響

女按摩師問：那邊要按？他high完慘了

26歲辣模被曾志偉擁吻首回應！　隔3天嘆：懷疑許錯願望

更多

最夯影音

更多
王瞳暴瘦戴艾成婚戒露面　「每分每秒都在想他」：還痛但不苦了...

王瞳暴瘦戴艾成婚戒露面　「每分每秒都在想他」：還痛但不苦了...
大胃王正妹吃鐵板燒點太多　師傅竟拿「自助餐鐵盤」裝

大胃王正妹吃鐵板燒點太多　師傅竟拿「自助餐鐵盤」裝

警追沒戴帽騎士撞爛名車　駕駛昏迷指數3！媽喊心痛

警追沒戴帽騎士撞爛名車　駕駛昏迷指數3！媽喊心痛

里長參選人跪地CPR搶命！　男心肌梗塞倒地送醫仍不治

里長參選人跪地CPR搶命！　男心肌梗塞倒地送醫仍不治

紅牌重機女西濱翹孤輪　後車狂叭同行騎士護花

紅牌重機女西濱翹孤輪　後車狂叭同行騎士護花

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【週年慶】毛毛商城兩歲囉

【週年慶】毛毛商城兩歲囉

10/1-10/31迎接毛毛商城兩週年，全站滿1600折100，結帳滿1200元再送60元購物金！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面