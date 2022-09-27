　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

英國王室推特公布「女王年輕時代肖像」　宣布哀悼期結束

▲▼英國王室推特（The Royal Family）公布女王年輕時代的肖像，宣布哀悼期已經結束。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@RoyalFamily）

▲英國王室推特（The Royal Family）公布女王年輕時代的肖像，宣布哀悼期已經結束。。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@RoyalFamily）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

英國王室推特（The Royal Family）公布女王年輕時代的肖像，宣布哀悼期已經結束。

英國王室推特發文指出，「伊麗莎白女王駕崩的王室追悼期已經結束。這個帳號將繼續使用，反映國王、王后及其他王室成員的公務，也紀念女王過往生活與其事蹟。」

英國王室（The Royal Family）的官方推特帳號成立於2009年4月，主要記錄國王、王后與所有王室工作的最新消息。

►竹炭過濾，為你保留最優質的純淨，炎炎夏日記得多喝水

►150抽衛生紙「1包不到12元」！買一次全家用整年

 ►按這訂閱Podcast《小編沒收工》每天熱門話題聊不完

►苗栗「豪華露營」6人包棟特價中！含兩餐還能烤肉超過癮

► 東森獨家 聲寶品牌月!下單抽電視、買就送家電!

ET快訊
周玉蔻爆哭126秒！訪陳時中被剪輯成「愛心男女影片」
女大生感冒「打點滴」竟終身癱瘓　澎湖三總要賠1551萬
水餃吃幾顆才不會胖？營養師1方法推算
「超強運4星座」進入秋天旺到爆！　貴人牽線、愛情事業兩得意
王思佳再提「綠茶婊風波」！喊話同台：願意坐下來聊聊
快訊／大樂透加碼今晚誕生「4個百萬富翁」　還有19組等你搶

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

英國王室推特公布「女王年輕時代肖像」　宣布哀悼期結束

捐精男已造65子每月「射炮」5次　承認與10%女客戶「人與人連結」

安理會召開烏東「入俄公投」會議　中國外交部：尊重各國領土完整

普丁指控烏克蘭：糧食仍未運到「最貧窮國家」　這是西方騙局

研究：確診1年後仍有血栓風險　高出未染疫者1.8倍

美國30萬人緊急疏散！「世紀颶風伊恩」來襲　佛州市長：能跑就跑

送別安倍！國葬典禮「回顧29年政治生涯」　萬人獻花致敬最久首相

安倍國葬驚魂！東京車站飄「恐怖異味」　警消急封鎖探查

岸田唸安倍悼詞花12分鐘　輪他上台致詞…日網狂洗版：議長好短！

拜登上任後首次　馬克宏12月將赴美國是訪問

正妹教練現實→氣質甜美　一拍TikTok秒炸出肌肉！

開業38年岡山統一戲院熄燈　老闆落寞坐大廳：我心淌血

萌娃不睡覺愛跟爸聊天　奶音狂回「嗯」網融化

孫生突發文譙女友「假人設」！　揭Wendy多次踩底線：真覺得噁心

周玉蔻認爆料錯誤！　撇清拉抬陳時中選情

下鍋前的難分難捨！ 蛤蜊伸舌頭互打還親親

劉雨柔、黃育仁宣布離婚！　PO文證實斷6年情：退回朋友關係

周玉蔻王鴻薇火爆開嗆！ 互罵不要臉...張淑娟爆哭

澳洲海岸驚現整排鯨屍 230頭領航鯨離奇擱淺！

吊車臂撞毀360萬休旅車！　穿破車窗...修理費恐破百萬

英國王室推特公布「女王年輕時代肖像」　宣布哀悼期結束

捐精男已造65子每月「射炮」5次　承認與10%女客戶「人與人連結」

安理會召開烏東「入俄公投」會議　中國外交部：尊重各國領土完整

普丁指控烏克蘭：糧食仍未運到「最貧窮國家」　這是西方騙局

研究：確診1年後仍有血栓風險　高出未染疫者1.8倍

美國30萬人緊急疏散！「世紀颶風伊恩」來襲　佛州市長：能跑就跑

送別安倍！國葬典禮「回顧29年政治生涯」　萬人獻花致敬最久首相

安倍國葬驚魂！東京車站飄「恐怖異味」　警消急封鎖探查

岸田唸安倍悼詞花12分鐘　輪他上台致詞…日網狂洗版：議長好短！

拜登上任後首次　馬克宏12月將赴美國是訪問

最高「漲7萬」！台灣新年式TOYOTA Sienta開賣　標配6氣囊＆TSS

哈哈3歲愛女罹患罕見病！　星心疼揭病程：我每晚祈禱能替她受苦

韓國分級審核文件驚現《沉默之丘：短訊》　系列暌違多年再有新作

蔡瑞雪海邊合照嫩嬰！　「深V抱緊處理」網一看歪樓：羨慕小孩

周玉蔻爆哭126秒！訪陳時中被剪輯成「愛心男女影片」來賓全安靜

哈雷電動機車品牌「掛牌紐約證交所」！光陽董事長現身敲鐘同慶

超越藍綠！　台中林文仲、林詠興父子拚里長、議員都上榜

美國E3電玩展2023年回歸實體　四天展期增設玩家日

19歲女大生感冒「打點滴」竟終身癱瘓　澎湖三總要賠1551萬

谷毛唯嘉成獵鷹超新星　劉孟竹：很像陳盈駿、林庭謙

直播妹「忘了裡面沒穿」掀背心雙球彈出6千人看光

國際熱門新聞

吵架賭氣離開娘家　女半路被6男性侵

新冠病毒剋星　死亡擁抱阻止感染

人類史上首次「撞擊行星改道」測試　NASA影片曝

地鐵站離奇失蹤　25歲男疑找到遺體「剩下半身」

英男私奔烏克蘭妹　4月後崩潰分手

即／安倍國葬以「台灣唱名」代表團獻花畫面曝

研究：每天喝逾1公升啤酒　可降低失智症風險

美國務院罕見表態：美未對台灣主權採取立場

公務員釜山當街誘2少女開房性侵

安倍昭惠淚崩獻花　90度鞠躬送別亡夫　

美股跌入熊市　道瓊重挫329點

哈利回憶錄太爆炸！女王駕崩他怕了

更／安倍國葬！　會場播放生前影片引淚崩

恐怖獻祭　她懷胎7月遭強摘子宮曝屍

更多熱門

相關新聞

午睡臉濕濕的　女發現愛犬排泄物噴嘴崩潰

午睡臉濕濕的　女發現愛犬排泄物噴嘴崩潰

英國51歲女子阿曼達(Amanda Gommo)在家午睡時突然感覺臉濕濕的，醒來發現所養的吉娃娃貝兒(Belle)嚴重腹瀉，排泄物竟然噴到她嘴巴裡面，導致她因為嚴重腸胃感染緊急就醫，在醫院接受治療3天。

查爾斯三世皇家密碼公開　意外和C羅撞款

查爾斯三世皇家密碼公開　意外和C羅撞款

料中女王駕崩！「神鬼先知」預言查爾斯將退位

料中女王駕崩！「神鬼先知」預言查爾斯將退位

喝到斷片隨手買了房　1年後竟價格翻倍

喝到斷片隨手買了房　1年後竟價格翻倍

特拉斯挺「確保台灣自我防衛」　外交部：對抗威權擴張

特拉斯挺「確保台灣自我防衛」　外交部：對抗威權擴張

關鍵字：

英國英國女王伊莉莎白二世查爾斯三世

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

北漂夫妻罹肝癌　醫師：燉排骨加它像在服毒

好市多上架新玩具！網笑：想換電視可以買

反擊孫生「去酒店到早上」！

台中男水樂園拍2hrs　比基尼妹崩潰

台南恐怖命案！27歲男14樓墜落斷頭亡

張淑娟提告！　律師嘆周玉蔻道歉為時已晚

吵架賭氣離開娘家　女半路被6男性侵

軍營旁「一甲地」全種大麻　市價估6億

每鍋貴20元！三媽臭臭鍋宣布「全台漲價」

我要生了！24歲少婦報警託付3幼子

警單手壓制騎士！　影片曝光卻歪樓「目光都在他身上」

快訊／千人斬AV男優清水健離婚！妻證實4年婚斷

浴室矽利康發霉！網曝神招

吳宗憲終於公開「最美小女兒」！首曬4兒女合照

廖老大退直播5天就復出　館長3句話狠酸

更多

最夯影音

更多
正妹教練現實→氣質甜美　一拍TikTok秒炸出肌肉！

正妹教練現實→氣質甜美　一拍TikTok秒炸出肌肉！
開業38年岡山統一戲院熄燈　老闆落寞坐大廳：我心淌血

開業38年岡山統一戲院熄燈　老闆落寞坐大廳：我心淌血

萌娃不睡覺愛跟爸聊天　奶音狂回「嗯」網融化

萌娃不睡覺愛跟爸聊天　奶音狂回「嗯」網融化

孫生突發文譙女友「假人設」！　揭Wendy多次踩底線：真覺得噁心

孫生突發文譙女友「假人設」！　揭Wendy多次踩底線：真覺得噁心

周玉蔻認爆料錯誤！　撇清拉抬陳時中選情

周玉蔻認爆料錯誤！　撇清拉抬陳時中選情

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【最高折200】喵汪月光趴

【最高折200】喵汪月光趴

毛孩月光趴踢來囉！9/1-9/30毛毛商城滿額最高折200，單筆999元以上再送50元購物金！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面