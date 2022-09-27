英國王室推特公布「女王年輕時代肖像」　宣布哀悼期結束

▲英國王室推特（The Royal Family）公布女王年輕時代的肖像，宣布哀悼期已經結束。。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@RoyalFamily）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

英國王室推特（The Royal Family）公布女王年輕時代的肖像，宣布哀悼期已經結束。

英國王室推特發文指出，「伊麗莎白女王駕崩的王室追悼期已經結束。這個帳號將繼續使用，反映國王、王后及其他王室成員的公務，也紀念女王過往生活與其事蹟。」

The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.



This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8