不信女王已死！　英男衝前摸靈柩想「親自確認」被撲倒送辦

記者張靖榕/綜合外電報導

英國女王伊莉莎白二世國葬於當地時間19日舉辦結束,此前靈柩在西敏廳開放瞻仰時,發生一名28歲男子因不信女王已死,衝上前抓住靈柩上皇家旗的插曲,只因他想親自確認女王是不是真的死了。警方見狀立刻撲上前壓制,他被控2項擾亂公共秩序。

A man was taken down & arrested after allegedly trying to rush at the Queen’s coffin in Westminster during the public viewing. People have been waiting for upwards of 20 hours in a queue that is five miles long to say goodbye to the beloved monarch. pic.twitter.com/W3ZBAt4hko