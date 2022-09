蛋蛋的哀傷！　外送員出電梯遭狗咬下體「破蛋爆血」影片曝

記者張靖榕/綜合外電報導

印度外送平台「Zomato」一名外送員送完餐後搭乘電梯要離開大樓,走出電梯門時無預警被一隻德國狼犬狠咬了一記蛋蛋,下體立刻爆血,監視器畫面與後續影片流傳到社群網路上後,引發網友熱議。

In Panvel a @zomato delivery boy gt bitten by a dog inside a lift on his genitals. Imagine the uproar if this has happened to a Woman! Dogs are really being a big nascence in high rises because of the idiotic rules of Animal Welfare Board of India.#awbipic.twitter.com/wlcdMOon6C https://t.co/jQigpxacOk