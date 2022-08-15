快訊／美遊樂園驚爆槍擊　至少3人中彈！遊客尖叫逃命畫面曝

▲ 美國遊樂園發生槍擊事件。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

綜合CBS、福斯新聞等美媒報導，連鎖遊樂園品牌六旗（Six Flags）旗下位於伊利諾州格尼（Gurnee）、芝加哥北郊的「六旗大美國樂園」（Six Flags Great America）當地時間14日晚間發生槍擊，已知3人中彈。

根據媒體畫面及網友上傳的影片可見，案發後園內尖叫聲四起，遊客紛紛奔逃，跪地躲在遮蔽物後方或躲進廁所，還有人試圖翻越鐵絲網，逃離園區。現場也出現多輛警車、救護車，還有手持盾牌的警察巡邏。

伊利諾州警方證實，14日晚間對槍擊事件做出反應，但此案應由格尼警方或萊克郡警長辦公室主導，據報尚無人被捕。消息人士向FOX 32電視台透露，有3人在遊樂園正門外中彈受傷，所幸都沒有危及性命，不過目前狀況看來不像單純槍擊，而是一起飛車搶劫案。

Shooting at Six Flags (Gurnee Illinois) please stay safe and pray pic.twitter.com/pXH5As8Q4E — Cameron Hundley (@Camtheman223) August 15, 2022

breaking: Mass shooting - Heavy police presence at Six Flags in Gurnee IL after reports of active shooter at the theme park. Multiple victims reported.pic.twitter.com/Px73rpJzZk — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) August 15, 2022



Shooting at six flags wtf.

The horror of the families and kids hiding in the bathroom with us. I hope nobody experiences this fear ever. Everybody I hope you are safe. #PrayTogether #sixflags #shooting pic.twitter.com/lVyHa4HuQA — PAULINA PALERMO (@paulinapalermo) August 15, 2022

BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee,IL. Multiple people were shot (could be up to 8.) 10 ambulances were requested. pic.twitter.com/0QhsOiXsgD — responding.code3 (@respondingcode2) August 15, 2022

Holy shit. This is the six flags in Gurnee Illinois. My friend just sent me another video of inside the park and people were climbing through barbed wire to escape pic.twitter.com/IrwL0diuju — crippling icicle (@TurtlesInARace) August 15, 2022

►20分鐘聽懂《Wow世界熱鬧什麼？》