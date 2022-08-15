　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美遊樂園驚爆槍擊　至少3人中彈！遊客尖叫逃命畫面曝

▲▼ 美國又發生槍擊事件。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲ 美國遊樂園發生槍擊事件。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

綜合CBS、福斯新聞等美媒報導，連鎖遊樂園品牌六旗（Six Flags）旗下位於伊利諾州格尼（Gurnee）、芝加哥北郊的「六旗大美國樂園」（Six Flags Great America）當地時間14日晚間發生槍擊，已知3人中彈。

根據媒體畫面及網友上傳的影片可見，案發後園內尖叫聲四起，遊客紛紛奔逃，跪地躲在遮蔽物後方或躲進廁所，還有人試圖翻越鐵絲網，逃離園區。現場也出現多輛警車、救護車，還有手持盾牌的警察巡邏。

伊利諾州警方證實，14日晚間對槍擊事件做出反應，但此案應由格尼警方或萊克郡警長辦公室主導，據報尚無人被捕。消息人士向FOX 32電視台透露，有3人在遊樂園正門外中彈受傷，所幸都沒有危及性命，不過目前狀況看來不像單純槍擊，而是一起飛車搶劫案。

►20分鐘聽懂《Wow世界熱鬧什麼？》

►超Q三麗鷗驅蚊貼片＋八爪電扇大特價！帶小寶貝外出必備神物

ET快訊
彰化9男1女恐淪豬仔！都20多歲年輕人　家屬想到活割器官超崩
騙一票台人到柬埔寨！八年級哥太貪「被斷腳筋」滿地血慘死
3月才去玩　她讚柬埔寨安全又友善！不忍汙名：都自己人坑自己人
恐有雙重身分！　返台9人柬埔寨打工內容曝
疑在頂樓「玩跑酷」　香港17歲少年墜樓亡
柯文哲動怒！　痛批民進黨：別再搞假案、臭案
快訊／恐怖工地害7透天厝變危樓　高市府出手了

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

22歲嫩妹懷孕　男友不想婚「果斷割喉棄屍」！她倒血泊1屍2命

日廣島觀光船載16人「火燒船」！黑煙狂竄畫面曝　疑發電機起火

南華早報：美中電子戰激烈交鋒　共軍追蹤「裴洛西專機」失敗

威脅飛機有炸彈！女突然「當眾脫衣」想闖駕駛艙　被制伏畫面曝光

巨乳網紅喊「吃到頭髮」逼退費　監視器曝攏是假！她被罵爆回應了

TikTok母公司字節跳動　爆300名員工「出身中國官媒」央視也入列

哈利、梅根宣布9月重返英國！詳細行程曝光　是否和王室見面成焦點

無印良品進軍超商「1神物」意外賣超好！　CP值超高僅39元

被閃電打中倖存！　他回憶「強光打來」瞬間：飄出肉焦味

首例人傳寵物！狗每天與確診主人同床　「腹部狂冒膿皰」染猴痘

妹子對鴕鳥大跳「求偶舞」　神祕律動成功吸引友笑翻

93歲嬤綁飛機頂翱翔！　募款2.8萬樂喊：我做到了

蛋捲裝鐵盒變「益智玩具」　2兄弟上下喬角度成功取出

劉亮佐初見「典典寶寶」：想妳想很久了　曝趙小僑抱著女兒崩潰落淚

帥醫師視訊看診要拍照留存　聽妹子慌喊想整理瀏海笑翻

少女時代重現《再次重逢的世界》　俞利遭秀英「頭髮巴掌」：很討厭XD

月入15萬！女友揪去柬埔寨　女警：她被賣掉了在抓交替

趙露思闖軍營吳磊背後抱❤　手工鴛鴦變「雞翅膀」XD

剪一刀！尾巴拉出蝦腸　老闆親授大蝦清理秘訣

高雄SPA會館暗藏春色！　員警喬裝客人「破門逮人」

22歲嫩妹懷孕　男友不想婚「果斷割喉棄屍」！她倒血泊1屍2命

日廣島觀光船載16人「火燒船」！黑煙狂竄畫面曝　疑發電機起火

南華早報：美中電子戰激烈交鋒　共軍追蹤「裴洛西專機」失敗

威脅飛機有炸彈！女突然「當眾脫衣」想闖駕駛艙　被制伏畫面曝光

巨乳網紅喊「吃到頭髮」逼退費　監視器曝攏是假！她被罵爆回應了

TikTok母公司字節跳動　爆300名員工「出身中國官媒」央視也入列

哈利、梅根宣布9月重返英國！詳細行程曝光　是否和王室見面成焦點

無印良品進軍超商「1神物」意外賣超好！　CP值超高僅39元

被閃電打中倖存！　他回憶「強光打來」瞬間：飄出肉焦味

首例人傳寵物！狗每天與確診主人同床　「腹部狂冒膿皰」染猴痘

午後雷雨範圍漸增！連3天「半個台灣有雨」　颱風可能生成位置曝

秀軍犬裝備「比俄軍更精良」　烏國防部謝捐贈者：終將獲勝的證據

瑪麗亞凱莉洩深V度假中！　「1.6億豪宅被盯上」遭竊洗劫一空

蕭煌奇「1歌曲」唱出漁民心聲！　網一聽大讚神曲：字字寫到心坎

彰化9男1女恐淪豬仔！都20多歲年輕人　家屬想到活割器官超崩潰

新北夫妻月薪7萬有車有房「能養孩嗎？」　網一看條件秒點頭：穩了

台61線大甲至通霄高架路段　8月18、19封閉測量路面

謝宗融變身「富邦魔獸」　許晉哲：趕上開季仍有變數

22歲嫩妹懷孕　男友不想婚「果斷割喉棄屍」！她倒血泊1屍2命

最高可拿3.2萬！　青年尋職津貼明起開跑

高雄式左轉情侶雙腳同步懸空　3秒被擊落！網狂重播：超療癒

國際熱門新聞

比柬埔寨更煉獄「KK園區」　主嫌抓到了

網友邀請遊泰！他突然清醒逃跑得救

騎車一半脖噴血　他遭風箏線割喉亡

海邊玩耍突慾火難耐！情侶露天上演活春宮

柬埔寨豬仔放棄獲救機會　再度求救已被列黑名單

鄰居呻吟聲吵醒整區　她高潮後狂呼：幹得好

後院玩耍被咬　2歲娃反殺50公分長蛇

KK園區頭目有黑白雙身分　10年前就被通緝

統計：B罩杯最會偷吃　小奶妹更會劈

1女7男亂交趴！日醫睡到未成年被逮　同行還有僧侶

真子公主爆將「緊急返日」！日媒揭3大危機

日本也爆活體器官買賣　禁說來自窮人

烏轟炸俄軍補給道路　俄20%地面部隊被毀

KK園區主嫌起底！農村小哥18萬闖南洋造豬仔煉獄

更多熱門

相關新聞

殘酷2選1！寧禁手機1年也不做這件事

殘酷2選1！寧禁手機1年也不做這件事

美國科技新聞網站Online Tech Tips調查美國民眾「難以啟齒」的網路使用習慣，他們發現，54%美國人寧可放棄使用智慧型手機1年，也不願在網路上公開自己畢生的網頁瀏覽紀錄。

美跨黨派議員訪台　日媒：中國必將回擊

美跨黨派議員訪台　日媒：中國必將回擊

美5議員訪台　紐時：月底前還有另一批要來

美5議員訪台　紐時：月底前還有另一批要來

70歲辣媽交友APP遇最佳床伴！　銷魂叫聲兒好尷尬

70歲辣媽交友APP遇最佳床伴！　銷魂叫聲兒好尷尬

即／男子美國國會大廈附近撞毀汽車　對空鳴槍後自盡

即／男子美國國會大廈附近撞毀汽車　對空鳴槍後自盡

關鍵字：

槍擊遊樂園北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

6月去柬埔寨！健身教練0音訊「一回LINE他毛炸」

台商KK園區500萬贖人失敗　下場活摘器官拋海

女孩困柬埔寨「才生1子又懷孕」！悲慘處境曝

喜帖發70名同事「只來1人」！新娘羞愧提離職

上海IKEA突擊封鎖！顧客逛一半大逃亡尖叫暴衝突圍

小情侶遭囚KK園區懷孕了　關鍵救命人物曝

比柬埔寨更煉獄「KK園區」　主嫌抓到了

網友邀請遊泰！他突然清醒逃跑得救

隔壁4小時激戰6輪　妹子聽火辣敲牆聲羞爆

關門18年！明德樂園現況曝光　林百里買下變私人菜園

柬埔寨案怎燒起來？PTT起底「超猛吹哨人」

騎車一半脖噴血　他遭風箏線割喉亡

新娘敬酒穿超辣！一轉身眾人全看傻

星巴克8／15起不限品項買一送一

她爆「林智堅沒親自抄襲」內幕：陳明通施壓余正煌

更多

最夯影音

更多
妹子對鴕鳥大跳「求偶舞」　神祕律動成功吸引友笑翻

妹子對鴕鳥大跳「求偶舞」　神祕律動成功吸引友笑翻
93歲嬤綁飛機頂翱翔！　募款2.8萬樂喊：我做到了

93歲嬤綁飛機頂翱翔！　募款2.8萬樂喊：我做到了

蛋捲裝鐵盒變「益智玩具」　2兄弟上下喬角度成功取出

蛋捲裝鐵盒變「益智玩具」　2兄弟上下喬角度成功取出

劉亮佐初見「典典寶寶」：想妳想很久了　曝趙小僑抱著女兒崩潰落淚

劉亮佐初見「典典寶寶」：想妳想很久了　曝趙小僑抱著女兒崩潰落淚

帥醫師視訊看診要拍照留存　聽妹子慌喊想整理瀏海笑翻

帥醫師視訊看診要拍照留存　聽妹子慌喊想整理瀏海笑翻

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

ESG直擊！企業顯學讓你秒懂

ESG直擊！企業顯學讓你秒懂

ESG帶你創造正向影響力!多元企業ESG大小事，告訴你永續經營真正意義，讓愛發揚光大

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面