國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

澳洲坎培拉機場驚爆槍響！旅客急疏散　現場彈痕照曝光

▲▼ 澳洲首都坎培拉國際機場（Canberra Airport）14日下午驚傳槍響 。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲機場報到櫃台附近留下多個彈痕。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

澳洲首都坎培拉國際機場（Canberra Airport）14日下午驚傳槍響，外傳有人在航站大廈內開槍，機場緊急進行疏散。目擊者宣稱當時有聽到8至10聲槍響。

綜合路透、衛報等外媒報導，事發於當地下午1時30分左右，警方接獲坎培拉機場主航站大樓發生槍擊的通報，緊急派員到現場處理。這起事件造成多個航班延誤或取消，機場緊急啟動疏散。目擊者宣稱，當時聽到8至10聲槍響，現場情況混亂，民眾驚慌衝出航廈。一名男子說，「他們叫我們快跑，非常可怕」。

不過警方事後說明，槍手當時約開5槍。事發後，坎培拉機場出現大批警力，封鎖機場大門，數百人聚集航站大樓外。外媒記者透過推特表示，在報到櫃台附近，明顯有多個槍擊彈痕。

警方證實，有一名男子被逮捕拘留，查獲一把槍，已調閱監視器畫面進行確認。作為預防措施，機場航站大樓的人員進行疏散，不過情況已獲得控制。截至目前並無人員傷亡。

