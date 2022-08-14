澳洲坎培拉機場驚爆槍響！旅客急疏散　現場彈痕照曝光

▲機場報到櫃台附近留下多個彈痕。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

澳洲首都坎培拉國際機場（Canberra Airport）14日下午驚傳槍響，外傳有人在航站大廈內開槍，機場緊急進行疏散。目擊者宣稱當時有聽到8至10聲槍響。

綜合路透、衛報等外媒報導，事發於當地下午1時30分左右，警方接獲坎培拉機場主航站大樓發生槍擊的通報，緊急派員到現場處理。這起事件造成多個航班延誤或取消，機場緊急啟動疏散。目擊者宣稱，當時聽到8至10聲槍響，現場情況混亂，民眾驚慌衝出航廈。一名男子說，「他們叫我們快跑，非常可怕」。

不過警方事後說明，槍手當時約開5槍。事發後，坎培拉機場出現大批警力，封鎖機場大門，數百人聚集航站大樓外。外媒記者透過推特表示，在報到櫃台附近，明顯有多個槍擊彈痕。

警方證實，有一名男子被逮捕拘留，查獲一把槍，已調閱監視器畫面進行確認。作為預防措施，機場航站大樓的人員進行疏散，不過情況已獲得控制。截至目前並無人員傷亡。

More than a dozen police cars and an ambulance at Canberra airport, after reports of gunshots fired inside the terminal this afternoon. One witness told me they heard “8 to 10 shots”. Hundreds of people outside after the airport was evacuated pic.twitter.com/wJQ8rsdRv7