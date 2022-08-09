　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／愛荷華州「Google資料中心」驚傳爆炸　3人重傷

▲▼Google。（圖／路透）

▲ Google搜尋功能今早一度掛點。（示意圖／路透）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美媒KETV報導，Google位於美國愛荷華州康瑟爾崖（Council Bluffs）的資料中心約當地8日中午發生爆炸，至少造成3名電工重傷。一名發言人向6 News WOWT說明，已接獲發生爆炸的通報，3人在靠近電箱時發生意外，因燒傷被送往創傷中心治療，所幸他們都有意識，可以開口說話。

另一方面，Google搜尋引擎於台灣時間9日上午一度掛點，現已修復完成，故障原因目前不明。

►20分鐘聽懂《Wow世界熱鬧什麼？》

►台北「茹曦酒店」超優惠！1泊1食才2880元，想當網美必去

ET快訊
快訊／新北男遭車撞擊　「口鼻流血」當場失去心跳
快掏身分證！　姓名同音3字「手搖飲免費喝一杯」
死亡慘況曝！月入60萬移工仲介遭電線綁手繞頸　姊痛哭：死得好
三宅一生肝癌病逝！　出現「5大症狀」要小心了
快訊／震撼！高雄警連開8槍　嫌開賓士撞爛車頭跑了
快訊／首例西港逃亡記！台17歲少年被轉賣泰國　恐怖過程曝
記者會6點懶人包！林智堅「1句話」網驚自爆：看就知道抄襲
快訊／日本設計師三宅一生逝世　享壽84歲

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

Kindle平台上演認知戰？　突然大量上架「中台衝突」書刊

南韓「對中國半導體設備」出口額砍半！　貿易成績亮紅燈

亞裔男染猴痘以為是濕疹　紅點急擴散流膿「睡覺被痛醒」

墨西哥毒梟殘忍尋仇！保冷箱裡「裝一顆頭」丟路邊　民眾嚇壞報警

北京極端軍事活動「成為新常態」　BBC特派員：台灣可能更強硬

澳洲海灣浮現「大型鋼箱」　船員猜測：含有污染物質

快訊／日本設計師三宅一生逝世　享壽84歲

地球神秘「加速自轉」！　少1.59毫秒創一天最短紀錄

12歲男童報案媽死在家中　警驚嚇發現「人就是他殺的」還編故事

不想生！路透：中國清零「生育也清零」　最快明年起人口負成長

工人把卡車當私人泳池　移車造浪坐救生圈爽玩

蔡依林微博「一夜掉粉30萬」！ 央視大動作刪了《玫瑰少年》發文

不滿前男友PO文太露骨　悍女持刀鎚登門砸窗！

回校幫老師慶生送壽桃塔　壽星嚇歪！開心到狂跺腳

女兒騎玩具車爸喊拉起來　教翹孤輪網笑男人帶小孩

妻伸手要尪做4動作給驚喜　他照做下秒被喊：去洗碗！

美腿妹學立中柱總失敗　暖男看不下去：要幫忙？

潤娥唱出「獅子吼」太妍急阻止！　秀英脫衣拚了…還變身司機ＸＤ

短裙妹逆向＋停紅線　飄酒味騙警：只是移車

王家梁堅持「各自開車出門」！　許維恩氣喊「抓姦」：活膩了

Kindle平台上演認知戰？　突然大量上架「中台衝突」書刊

南韓「對中國半導體設備」出口額砍半！　貿易成績亮紅燈

亞裔男染猴痘以為是濕疹　紅點急擴散流膿「睡覺被痛醒」

墨西哥毒梟殘忍尋仇！保冷箱裡「裝一顆頭」丟路邊　民眾嚇壞報警

北京極端軍事活動「成為新常態」　BBC特派員：台灣可能更強硬

澳洲海灣浮現「大型鋼箱」　船員猜測：含有污染物質

快訊／日本設計師三宅一生逝世　享壽84歲

地球神秘「加速自轉」！　少1.59毫秒創一天最短紀錄

12歲男童報案媽死在家中　警驚嚇發現「人就是他殺的」還編故事

不想生！路透：中國清零「生育也清零」　最快明年起人口負成長

國安基金＋禁空令！他斷言「台股難創新高」：成交量2000億是極限

大量現金+全身金飾都失蹤！移工仲介慘死家中　親友悲指劫財殺人

南方雲系丟雨彈！明各地「降雨時段」出爐　週四高壓發威又更熱

電視慘死「God！第3台了」她崩潰勸世　曝兇手全笑噴：別亂生

王鴻薇要台大「清理門戶」處理陳明通　怒批：學術詐欺「不配為人師」

暑期活動防疫不間斷　藥師：挑快篩掌握四大黃金準則！

華航上半年EPS0.58元　第二季因油價漲貨運費降、EPS0.06元

「好市多療癒1物」網怕爆！他拿來對付惡鄰居　秒奏效：對方很火大

快訊／新北男遭機車撞擊　「後腦杓撕裂+口鼻流血」當場失去心跳

柴智屏一晚狂吃6個甜甜圈、靠安眠藥入睡　花5年找健康想退圈

翹臀辣妹公園玩彈力繩秀小蠻腰　尷尬「卡胯下」...網友隔螢幕都痛

國際熱門新聞

路透：兩岸20艘海軍船艦「逼近海峽中線」

《寄生》真實上演！一家3口住地下房慘溺斃

即／裴洛西訪台是錯？拜登首回應

即／日本設計師三宅一生逝世　享壽84歲

少年游河　撿到左輪、烏茲衝鋒槍

水淹首爾　男慘坐車頂照片瘋傳

快訊／Google搜尋引擎掛了！

專家：台海戰爭代價沉重　美軍損一半戰機

他載比基尼妹「濕身飆重機」畫面瘋傳！　真實身分曝光

39歲博士初見面就求婚　8天閃離！她揭親身經歷

慎入！「最美蘿莉木乃伊」被目擊眨眼...科學家驚

大咖歌手喊「台灣是中國的一部分」　

美軍戰機遇強風落水沉3000公尺海底！　1個月後找回來了

首爾暴雨馬路變河道　公車遭滅頂

更多熱門

相關新聞

美軍戰機遇強風落水沉3000公尺海底！　1個月後找回來了

美軍戰機遇強風落水沉3000公尺海底！　1個月後找回來了

美國海軍一架F/A-18「超級大黃蜂」戰鬥機（Super Hornet），上月在地中海執行任務待命時遭遇強風暴雨，從杜魯門號航空母艦（USS Harry S Truman，CVN-75）甲板上被吹落海中。時隔一個月，美軍宣布成功從海底將該架戰機打撈上船。

川普海湖莊園遭FBI突襲搜查！　怒控：連保險箱也破解

川普海湖莊園遭FBI突襲搜查！　怒控：連保險箱也破解

美官員：未改變中武力犯台時間表評估　美艦數周內通行台海

美官員：未改變中武力犯台時間表評估　美艦數周內通行台海

美加碼300億軍援　助烏克蘭飛彈抵禦俄軍

美加碼300億軍援　助烏克蘭飛彈抵禦俄軍

即／裴洛西訪台是錯？拜登首回應

即／裴洛西訪台是錯？拜登首回應

關鍵字：

北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

正妹直播賣貨一半胸部走山！畫面網看傻

台女孩柬埔寨「7天遭侵犯9次驚悚實錄」！

台大認定「林智堅抄襲」撤碩士學位

辭掉20年西瓜哥哥「40歲晉升CEO」！砸600萬創業

快訊／台大認定抄襲　林智堅回應：不理解實質內容

趙露思「台灣學餐賣餛飩」畫面瘋傳！

台男跳樓逃出柬埔寨！　揭最年輕豬仔僅15歲

飛行傘教練迫降山區　想起「跑山獸的話」獲救

罹乳癌二期！她自爆「愛吃1類食物」…醫愣了：機率增67%

「老虎蜜蜂」嘉義店開幕淹大水　第4天被火燒光

正妹刺青師出事了！塗麻醉藥膏出包　判決結果出爐

水電工飛澎湖「下機已到柬埔寨」　律師揪5疑點

抗乳癌30年！奧莉薇亞紐頓強病逝

「台軍根本不堪一擊」　他：統一日子近了

水電工飛澎湖卻到柬埔寨！誆當AV男優手法曝

更多

最夯影音

更多
工人把卡車當私人泳池　移車造浪坐救生圈爽玩

工人把卡車當私人泳池　移車造浪坐救生圈爽玩
蔡依林微博「一夜掉粉30萬」！ 央視大動作刪了《玫瑰少年》發文

蔡依林微博「一夜掉粉30萬」！ 央視大動作刪了《玫瑰少年》發文

不滿前男友PO文太露骨　悍女持刀鎚登門砸窗！

不滿前男友PO文太露骨　悍女持刀鎚登門砸窗！

回校幫老師慶生送壽桃塔　壽星嚇歪！開心到狂跺腳

回校幫老師慶生送壽桃塔　壽星嚇歪！開心到狂跺腳

女兒騎玩具車爸喊拉起來　教翹孤輪網笑男人帶小孩

女兒騎玩具車爸喊拉起來　教翹孤輪網笑男人帶小孩

熱門快報

《料理之王3》火熱上映中！

《料理之王3》火熱上映中！

6/3起每周五、六晚間九點，《料理之王3》料戰再起、美味升級！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

ESG直擊！企業顯學讓你秒懂

ESG直擊！企業顯學讓你秒懂

ESG帶你創造正向影響力!多元企業ESG大小事，告訴你永續經營真正意義，讓愛發揚光大

【父親節】爸，別煩惱了！

【父親節】爸，別煩惱了！

8/1-8/15 毛毛商城全館滿額送，單筆結帳滿1599送毛孩行動營養品7日組(市價299元)！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面