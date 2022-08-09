快訊／愛荷華州「Google資料中心」驚傳爆炸　3人重傷

▲ Google搜尋功能今早一度掛點。（示意圖／路透）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
美媒KETV報導，Google位於美國愛荷華州康瑟爾崖（Council Bluffs）的資料中心約當地8日中午發生爆炸，至少造成3名電工重傷。一名發言人向6 News WOWT說明，已接獲發生爆炸的通報，3人在靠近電箱時發生意外，因燒傷被送往創傷中心治療，所幸他們都有意識，可以開口說話。
The reported explosion at a Google data center in Iowa happened around noon, according to this reporthttps://t.co/tmf8ezm0MD— Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 9, 2022
Explosión en un centro de datos de Google en Iowa:https://t.co/9pxL2OGcpO— ［Jules］- معلسل (@julesgdl) August 9, 2022
另一方面，Google搜尋引擎於台灣時間9日上午一度掛點，現已修復完成，故障原因目前不明。
讀者迴響